Lane Kiffin In Hunt For No. 2 Cornerback In 2027 Class – Joshua Dobson

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin is virtually done with his high school recruiting class for 2026 with that signing day on Wednesday as the Tigers have 15 signed and two commitments for the No. 11-ranked class by 247sports.com.

So, he is already busy on the Class of 2027 and finds himself in the mix for the No. 2 prep cornerback in the nation in five-star Joshua Dobson of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.

LSU Football Building Momentum To Land Commitment From No. 1 Cornerback in America https://t.co/vTikqKSuT2 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 2, 2026

Dobson (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 2 at his position in the country by 247sports.com and by On3.com. He is the No. 3 overall prospect for ’27 by 247sports.com.

LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and defensive coordinator Blake Baker visited Dobson in North Carolina last week, and Dobson was at LSU with Kiffin and staff from Thursday night through Sunday.

Raymond was the main recruiter when LSU signed the No. 2 cornerback in the nation in 2025 in DJ Pickett of Zephyrhills High in Tampa.

It is still very early in the process for Dobson as he has 12 “finalists” in LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma, according to Rivals.com.

LSU has only two commitments at the moment for the ’27 class in a pair of four-star prospects – No. 5 edge Jaiden Bryant of Irmo High in Columbia, South Carolina, and No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston of Evangel Christian in Shreveport.