Lane Kiffin Hosting Top Recruits – No. 9 Safety Davion Jones And No. 1 RB In Louisiana Trey Martin

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Maybe, LSU football coach Lane Kiffin quit tweeting last month, so he could focus on recruiting.

Kiffin is hosting another group of impressive players this weekend after a five star weekend last month.

Checking into Baton Rouge on Friday was safety Davion Jones (5-foo6-11, 165 pounds) of Hough High in Cornelius, North Carolina. He is a four-star prospect who has a 247sports.com composite ranking of No. 140 overall in the country, No. 9 at safety and as the No. 6 player in North Carolina. Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina are competing with LSU for Jones.

Also arriving in town on Friday was four-star prospect Trey Martin (5-10, 202), the No. 12 running back in the nation, No. 182 overall prospect and No. 6 player in Louisiana by 247sports.com. Martin is the No. 1 running back in Louisiana from Franklin Parish High in Winnsboro. Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida and Arkansas are recruiting Martin as well.

Kiffin is looking to the Midwest for an offensive lineman in Kal-El Johnson of Moeller High in Cincinnati. Another four star, Johnson (6-7, 281) is the No. 278 prospect in the country, No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 10 player in Ohio.

LSU 2027 RECRUITING CLASS SO FAR

LSU could be moving up the charts soon with a commitment or two out of the above trio. The Tigers are currently No. 50 in the nation for the Class of 2027 with eight commitments.