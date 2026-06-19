Lane Kiffin Hosting Several Prospects This Weekend Before Dead Period From Monday Through July 31

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

After an impressive high school recruiting week, LSU football coach Lane Kiffin is hoping to build on that with several prospects on campus this weekend before the summer dead period of June 22-July 31.

Jayden Anding, the No. 27 safety in the country by 247sports.com composite rankings, is visiting after dropping in on Ole Miss two weeks ago. Anding (5-foot-10, 165) is the younger brother of LSU freshman safety Aidan Anding, who was a backup last season and doing well in spring drills before an injury.

A four-star prospect, Jayden Anding he is the No. 318 overall player by 247sports.com’s composite and the No. 11 player in Louisiana.

Also visiting are a pair of three-star players who have committed to other schools – No. 105 linebacker Davon Smith (5-10, 220) of Spring Westfield High in Houston and No. 104 wide receiver Gary Burney Jr. (6-2, 185) of Parkway High in Bossier City. Smith, who is the No. 150 player in Texas, has committed to Arizona, while Burney – the No. 22 player in Louisiana – has committed to Houston.

Kiffin is also hosting three previous LSU commitments in five-star and No. 1-ranked tight end Ahmad Hudson of Ruston High in Ruston, No. 8 quarterback Petyon Houston of Evangal High in Shreveport and No. 9 athlete Braylon Calais of Cecilia High and Carencro.

LSU’s CLASS OF 2027 COMMITMENTS (13)

LSU’s 13-member class of 2027 commitments is ranked 19th by 247sports.com after it was ranked No. 50 last weekend with eight commitments.

Meanwhile, LSU five-star target Easton Royal, the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation from Brother Martin High in New Orleans, will be visiting Texas this weekend. He committed there on Nov. 29. He visited LSU on May 28 and Florida on June 11.