Lane Kiffin Hires Former LSU LB Greg Penn As Analyst

There is a lot of new around new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin.

He signed 41 players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal – the most in the coaching career of the man they call the Portal King. He replaced all the offensive assistant coaches from previous head coach Brian Kelly and made changes on the defensive and special teams staff in addition to several more in his personnel department.

But Kiffin is not completely shutting off the Tigers from their past, including recently. He just added former LSU linebacker Greg Penn as a defensive analyst.

NEW: Former LSU LB Greg Penn III has joined to staff as a defensive analyst, sources confirm.



And he picked a worthy one. Penn wore the treasured No. 18 jersey in his senior season in 2024. Since 2004, the number has gone to a Tiger who shows something special during his career, typically coming back from an injury or displaying great leadership.

Penn signed with former LSU coach Ed Orgeron in 2021 out of Dematha Catholic High from Hyattsville, Maryland, and started three seasons from 2022-24 for Kelly. He made 264 tackles in his career with 17.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks with three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Undrafted in 2025, he was a free agent for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Penn will likely feel at home back at LSU. He posted the following on social media when he left LSU.

“It’s been a privilege and honor to represent this program,” he said. “Tiger Nation, thank you for your endless support-you’ve made every moment unforgettable. I fell in love with the state of Louisiana because of you guys.”