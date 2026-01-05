Lane Kiffin Has Signed Another Portal Player, But Again, Do Not Get Too Excited Yet

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It’s still early, but as of now LSU coach Lane Kiffin is more the Portal Pauper than the Portal King.

Kiffin signed his second NCAA Transfer Portal player on Monday in No. 75-ranked running back Raycine Guillory, a freshman at Utah who played one game in 2025 and carried once for four yards. Guillory (5-foot-9, 190) is the No. 812 player in the portal by 247sports.com.

Guillory follows No. 40 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii. He is the No. 173 overall portal player.

Not exactly a pair of All-Stars.

Kiffin is courting many other much higher ranked players, but as far as the dotted line, he is off to a slow start.

That could change quickly as the No. 1 quarterback in the portal – Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt – is expected to visit Kiffin at LSU on Monday.

Guillory was a three-star prospect in Utah’s Class of 2025 as the No. 60 running back in the nation and No. 117 player in Texas out of Aledo High in Aledo, Texas. He was offered a scholarship by Kiffin when Kiffin was at Ole Miss. Other scholarship offers came from Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, Arizona State, Kentucky, UCF, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

He visited Kiffin at Ole Miss on Nov. 30, 2024, after originally committing to Texas on Jan. 20, 2024.

KEWAN LACY COULD BE STAYING AT OLE MISS

Kiffin needs running backs as LSU’s leading rusher from the 2025 season – sophomore Caden Durham with 505 yards on 111 carries and three touchdowns – entered the portal over the weekend. And LSU target Kewan Lacy, who is Ole Miss’ leading rusher with 1,506 yards on 295 carries and 23 touchdowns, is close to reaching a new Name, Image & Likeness deal with Ole Miss.

Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith, who coached Lacy in 2024 and ’25, is now LSU’s running backs coach, but has been coaching the Rebels during the College Football Playoffs along with five other newly hired LSU assistants from Ole Miss, including offensive coordinator/play caller Charlie Weis Jr.