Lane Kiffin Grabs 2nd Tennessee Player Via Portal In Backup Center William Satterwhite

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin flew to Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday, to try to convince Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt to come to LSU and not Tennessee, where he was visiting before a visit this weekend to Miami.

And Kiffin may still get Leavitt – the No. 1 player overall in the NCAA Transfer Portal and at his position by 247sports.com an On3.com. But if he doesn’t, Kiffin’s flight to Rocky Top will not be a total loss. Because Kiffin just gained a commitment from Tennessee redshirt freshman center William Satterwhite (6-foot-3, 305 pounds).

Satterwhite is not ranked in the portal, but was a four-star prospect from Hoban High in Akron, Ohio, as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the nation in 2024, the No. 211 overall prospect of that class and the No. 12 player in his state.

Satterwhite is the second commitment from Tennessee by Kiffin, who was the Volunteers’ head coach in the 2009 season. No. 14-ranked edge rusher Jordan Ross committed on Friday.

After playing in three games and 45 snaps at center in the 2024 season as a true freshman, Satterwhite played in seven games and 136 snaps at center in the 2025 season at Tennessee.

LSU is up to 20 commitments for its 2026 portal class and is ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247sports.com, but No. 15 by On3.com.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (20)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas