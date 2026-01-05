Lane Kiffin Gains 3rd Transfer In No. 33 Tight End Malachi Thomas From Pitt

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has found a likely backup to returning sophomore tight end Trey’Dez Green in Pittsburgh sophomore Malachi Thomas, who became the Tigers’ third addition via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Thomas (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) caught 13 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games and one start in 2025 for the Panthers. As a freshman in 2024, he played in 13 games mainly on special teams and caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. Green, who will be a junior next season like Thomas, caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 as LSU’s starting tight end.

Thomas is the No. 33-ranked tight end in the portal by 247sports.com and No. 473 overall prospect. A three-star prospect out of Thomas County Central High in Thomasville, Georgia, in 2024, Thomas was the No. 74 tight end in the country and No. 148 prospect in Georgia. He was projected to be Pitt’s starter in the 2026 season.

Previous Kiffin portal signees in the current window that started Friday and runs through Jan. 16 were No. 75 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah on Monday and No. 40 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii on Sunday.