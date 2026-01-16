Lane Kiffin Flips No. 23 OT Sean Thompkins From North Carolina

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Welcome to College Football, and the NCAA Transfer Portal, Bill Belichick.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin, a veteran of 17 years in the college ranks and an expert on the portal since it began in 2021, just pulled a fast one on Belichick, the former NFL coaching legend with a record six Super Bowl titles at New England. He just finished his first season as North Carolina’s coach.

Kiffin and his coaching staff just got No. 23-ranked portal offensive tackle Sean Thompkins of Baylor to flip his Jan. 6 commitment to Belichick and the Tar Heels to LSU on Friday after a visit on Thursday, according to On3.com. This only enhances Kiffin’s portal class of 2026, which has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247sports.com for several days.

BREAKING: Baylor transfer IOL Sean Thompkins has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to LSU, @PeteNakos and @Hayesfawcett3 reports🐯https://t.co/ASFtvoTnsg pic.twitter.com/lukdeBGWrd — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

Thompkins (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) is the No. 272 overall prospect in the portal and plays a position of strong need by the Tigers and Kiffin. LSU’s offensive line was a major part of the Tigers having one of the worst running games in the country over the last two seasons. And most of the 2025 line has left LSU via the portal.

Thompkins played 10 games at Baylor last season in his redshirt sophomore season and started the last five at left tackle, logging 460 snaps. He will have two seasons of eligibility at LSU. Thompkins was red-shirted in 2023 and played very sparingly in 2024 as well.

A three-star prospect in 2023, Thompkins was the No. 50 guard/center in the nation out of Newton High in Covington, Georgia, and the No. 61 player in the state. He is LSU’s fifth offensive linemen commitment or signee to Kiffin’s 2026 portal class and No. 32 overall.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (32) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 19 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Interior Offensive Lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Offensive Lineman Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.