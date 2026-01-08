Lane Kiffin Finally Gets An Offensive Lineman Commitment

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Well, it’s a start.

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has opened reconstruction of his offensive line with the Tigers by gaining a Transfer Portal commitment from Ja’Quan Sprinkle (6-foot-3, 295) of North Carolina Central, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Sprinkle, a redshirt sophomore, has started the last two seasons at tackle for the Eagles, who went 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-Eastern in 2025. He has played in 27 games for North Carolina Central since 2023 and will have two years to play at LSU.

The Tigers have lost most of their offensive line to the portal, and that was a clear weak spot on the team during the 7-6 season in 2025.

Sprinkle was not ranked coming out of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and is not ranked as a portal prospect either.

No less than six LSU offensive linemen who started games in 2025 have entered the portal – true freshman Carius Curne, redshirt freshman Coen Echols, redshirt sophomore DJ Chester, redshirt sophomore Tyree Adams, redshirt sophomore Paul Mubenga and redshirt freshman Ory Williams.

Curne is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal and No. 22 prospect overall and has committed to Ole Miss. Adams is the No. 19 tackle and 271 prospect and has committed to Texas A&M. Mubenga is the No. 16 guard and No. 275 prospect. Echols is the No. 18 guard and No. 280 prospect. Chester is the No. 25 tackle and No. 415 prospect. Williams is the No. 31 tackle and No. 493 prospect.

Another LSU portal entry who did not start in 2025 is redshirt freshman Ethan Calloway, who is unranked.

The only starting offensive lineman in 2025 expected to return is center Braelin Moore, who will be a senior in 2026.