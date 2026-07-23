Lane Kiffin Filibuster At SEC Media Days Would Have Made Huey Long Proud

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Four questions.

Four questions was all LSU football coach Lane Kiffin took during his primary press conference at his first Southeastern Conference Media Days as the Tigers’ coach at the Tampa Marriott Water Street main ballroom on Thursday morning.

Four questions.

This was because Kiffin skillfully staged a rambling filibuster for more than 15 minutes, thus limiting the remaining 10 minutes of his appearance for questions. Former Louisiana governor (1928-32) and major LSU fan Huey Long would have been so proud as he became infamous for lengthy filibusters as a U.S. Senator from 1932-35. Filibusters are designed by opponents to a bill to delay the vote.

Lane Kiffin has been on stage for more than 15 minutes, and finally goes to ?s. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 23, 2026

Kiffin started with a lengthy ode to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, then discussed his son Knox – the starting quarterback at University High. He went on to talk about his late father, Monte Kiffin, a former NFL great assistant coach who was a defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Bucs. Kiffin spoke of spending a lot of time in Tampa. He eventually got to being at LSU.

“The seven months at LSU have been awesome,” he said. “Louisiana has real hard-working people who are really passionate and who love football. That’s been great. There are so many things to do in Baton Rouge, and New Orleans is right down the road.”

He praised LSU’s alignment with president Wade Rousse and athletic director Verge Ausberry. He mentioned that 12 LSU athletes have Nike deals – four more than the next school. One of those is Jordan Seaton – the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal and No. 3 overall portal player whom Kiffin signed last January from Colorado.

“There’s never been a college offensive lineman ever have a deal with Nike,” Kiffin said.

“I can’t wait to get to practices,” he said.

Practice will begin for the 2026 season next month. LSU opens against Clemson on Sept. 5 at Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“I really just can’t wait to get on the field,” he said.

“There’s always going to be history. It’s the Ex right? Like, there’s always going to be the history. Do you have an Ex?”

-Ole Miss coach Pete Golding on the Lane Kiffin breakup.https://t.co/2Fh7vdSiv2 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 22, 2026

Finally, Kiffin opened it up for questions.

-The first was what LSU spent on the Tigers’ roster for 2026 via Name, Image & Likeness, collectives and revenue share.

He didn’t answer that specifically but discussed in and around the subject for several minutes.

-The second question brought up the controversial Vanity Fair article last May 11 in which he said some prospects he recruited from out of state while at Ole Miss from 2020-25 didn’t come because of the the state of Mississippi’s racial past, which is what he was told. He was asked how much better he could have recruited without that past, considering how well he recruited with it.

Vanity Fair’s Chris Smith wrote in the article, “When he was coaching (at Ole Miss), Kiffin says, top recruits would tell him, ‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.'”

Then Kiffin is quoted in the article saying, “That doesn’t come up when you say ‘Baton Rouge, Louisiana.’ Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus diversity feels so great. ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

Shortly after the article published, Kiffin said, “I really apologize if anybody at Ole Miss or in Mississippi was offended by that,” to On3.com.

After a rambling dissertation Thursday, Kiffin admitted his mistake above.

“You do things and you make really good decisions, and you make poor decisions,” Kiffin said. “And that was a poor usage of a term that I believe, just like many coaches, that was factual. But over the course of a long interview was bad timing and bad usage of the word. So, it is what it is. I apologized when I said it. And moving on.”

Question number three was about the Auburn-LSU rivalry with LSU playing Auburn for the first time since 2023 this season after decades of annual games. Not a well-timed question considering Kiffin has been the most talked about coach in America since he left Ole Miss. And it naturally led to not much of an answer.

And the finale asked if Kiffin felt he got a bad rap for his move from Ole Miss to LSU just after the regular season with the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

“Well, the good thing is I don’t know if I do, because I don’t read anything,” Kiffin said.