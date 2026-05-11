Lane Kiffin Feature Writer Chris Smith To Be On Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday Night

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just about everything he touches goes viral.

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has been trending for most of Monday after a feature on him in Vanity Fair magazine by best selling author Chris Smith went viral.

It’s Just Different when a cool, non-sports magazine like Vanity Fair profiles a football coach. But then, Lane Kiffin is just different:https://t.co/7C3CoslJCj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 11, 2026

Smith, who wrote the best selling book “Till The End” about former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, will be on Tiger Rag Radio live Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. statewide to discuss his Kiffin feature.

Best selling author Chris Smith who wrote Lane Kiffin piece in Vanity Fair that published Monday

Smith interviewed Kiffin in his office at LSU.

You can listen to Tiger Rag Radio online here at https://station.voscast.com/64cd62be67664, or on the following stations – WBRP Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge; KKND 106.7 FM The Ticket In New Orleans; WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans; KLWB 103.7 FM The Game in Lafayette; KFNV 107.1 FM in Ferriday; KLCJ 104.1 FM in Lake Charles; KASO 1240 AM in Minden; KRLQ 94.1 FM in Ruston; WSLA 1560 AM in Slidell; KBZE 105.9 FM in Morgan City; WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi.

Ole Miss fans are still as sore about Kiffin leaving their school as head coach after last season after six years as LSU fans were when Nick Saban became Alabama’s coach in 2007 – two years removed from leaving LSU after five seasons for the Miami Dolphins job.

Kiffin led Ole Miss to its greatest season in history in 2025, while Saban won LSU’s first national championship in football in the 2003 season since 1958. He left after the 2004 season.

But Ole Miss fans and other Mississippians are particularly upset about a comment about their state’s racist past.

“When he was coaching there, Kiffin says, top recruits would tell him, ‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,’” Smith writes.

Kiffin is then quoted. “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” he says. “Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus diversity feels so great. ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

Kiffin added later to Smith, “I just hope (the above comment) comes across respectful to Ole Miss. There are some things that I’m saying that are factual. They’re not shots.”