Lane Kiffin Expected To Host No. 2 Portal QB Brendan Sorsby Of Cincinnati

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It’s the first day of the NCAA Transfer Portal window for the 2026 season, and new LSU coach Lane Kiffin is expected to host the No. 2 quarterback in the portal in redshirt junior Brendan Sorsby of Cincinnati today or Saturday.

Sorsby (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) was expected to visit Texas Tech Friday and then head to Baton Rouge. He started 12 games for Cincinnati (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) in the 2025 season, completing 207 of 336 passes for 27 touchdowns and 2,800 yards with five interceptions to finish 17th in the nation in passing efficiency at 155.1.

He is the No. 2 portal player by 247sports.com out of 4,000 players in the portal as of Friday and the No. 2 quarterback behind LSU target Sam Leavitt, a redshirt sophomore from Arizona State. ESPN lists Sorsby as the No. 1 player in the portal.

Kiffin is looking for multiple quarterbacks with fifth-year senior Garrett Nussmeier leaving and only sophomore Michael Van Buren remaining as a scholarship quarterback not planning as of yet to enter the portal, which runs through Jan. 16.

Texas Tech is coming off a 12-2, Big 12 championship season (8-1). The No. 4 Red Raiders lost, 23-0, to No. 5 Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round on Thursday. They will be trying to replace fifth-year senior quarterback Behren Morton.

Sorsby could be quarterbacking Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl against Navy (10-2) on Friday (3:30 p.m., ESPN), but he opted out of the rest of the season on Dec. 15 to test the portal waters. He will have one season left in college.

A native of Denton, Texas, Sorsby was a three-star prospect coming out of Lake Dallas High School in 2022 and ranked as the No. 101 quarterback in the country and 235 prospect in Texas. He started his career at Indiana, where he red-shirted after one game in 2022.

In 2023, he started seven games and played in 10 for the Hoosiers, completing 135 of 237 passes for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 129.9 rating for No. 71 in the nation. In 2024 in his first season at Cincinnati, he started 12 of 12 games, completing 249 of 389 passes for 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a 136.4 rating for No. 61 in the nation.

Other portal prospects LSU may be hosting on visits include No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 edge rusher Chaz Coleman (6-4, 246), who is a freshman at Penn State, No. 27 prospect and No. 7 wide receiver Terrell Anderson (6-2, 192), who is a redshirt junior at North Carolina State, and No. 160 prospect and No. 40 wide receiver Iverson Hooks (5-10, 175), who is a redshirt junior at UAB.

Coleman was a four-star prospect as the No. 27 edge rusher in the country out of Harding High in Warren, Ohio, and the No. 10 player in the state. Also a four-star prospect, Anderson was the No. 20 wide receiver in the country from Grimsley High in Greensboro, North Carolina. And Hooks was a three-star prospect at Pike Road High in Pike Road, Alabama.