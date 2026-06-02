Lane Kiffin DOES NOT Tweet For The Time Being After Vanity Fair Article Controversy

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

If you have not noticed, LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has not tweeted or even reposted tweets since May 11.

That was the day the Vanity Fair cover story about Kiffin came out, and a storm of controversy followed concerning his comments about Ole Miss. Kiffin, who was Ole Miss’ head coach from 2020-25, spoke of recruits from out of state choosing not to come to Ole Miss because of the school’s issues with racism, particularly in the past.

Lane Kiffin is one of the most controversial and fiercely hated coaches in college football, following his shocking departure from Ole Miss for a $91 million contract at LSU. “No coach I talked to at any point ever said, ‘stay there.’” Kiffin says. “You got one life”… — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 11, 2026

The decision to stop or pause his tweeting temporarily was purely Kiffin’s, LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry said Monday on WAFB-TV Channel 9’s “Jacques Talk” with sports director Jacques Doucet.

“I had nothing to do with that,” Ausberry said. “That’s all Lane. Lane’s Lane. One thing I do, I don’t try to change who my coaches are. They are who they are. Those personalities they have, that’s what makes those guys. I want them to have that. I don’t want them to say, ‘I’m going to change who I am.’ Be who you are. That’s what makes them so successful.”

“He volunteered to my surprise that anecdote.” … @chrissmithnymag of Vanity Fair on his @Lane_Kiffin feature to Tiger Rag.https://t.co/SJp76oTCHj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 13, 2026

Kiffin has been known for his constant tweeting for years. He has nearly 845,000 followers as of Tuesday without any activity by him for nearly a month.

“Those tweets, that’s good, especially with recruiting the younger generation,” Ausberry said. “But that’s his call. We have nothing to do with that.”

Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox Kiffin, who is a quarterback at University High, appeared on “Jacques Talk” on May 26 and said his dad chose to stop tweeting.

“Right now, he’s not tweeting,” he said. “And he doesn’t really want to. And I respect that.”