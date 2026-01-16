Lane Kiffin Continues Showing Portal Prowess: Oregon Transfer TE Zach Grace Commits to LSU, Bolstering Kiffin’s Versatile Tight End Room

Oregon transfer Zach Grace committed to LSU on Thursday, adding depth and blocking prowess to Lane Kiffin’s revamped tight end group as the Tigers continue their aggressive rebuild through the transfer portal.

The announcement, first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, follows Grace’s official visit to Baton Rouge, where Kiffin and his staff showcased how the 6-foot-3, 238-pound redshirt sophomore could thrive in their high-tempo spread offense.

Hailing from Kearney, Missouri, Grace arrived at Oregon as an unranked prospect from Kearney High School and spent two seasons with the Ducks, primarily as an H-back and special teams contributor. He appeared in all 14 games during Oregon’s 2025 playoff run, logging over 100 offensive snaps, and played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2024. While recording no receptions — focusing instead on heavy personnel packages — Grace excelled in run support and pass protection, earning a 74.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

With two years of eligibility left, he enters LSU as a redshirt junior, ready to compete in a scheme that values multifaceted tight ends.

Kiffin’s offensive philosophy, blending West Coast elements with Veer-and-Shoot influences, emphasizes simplicity, speed, and mismatches through RPOs, motion, and play-action. Tight ends are pivotal hybrids: blockers in zone, power, and counter runs; receivers on seams, crossers, and red-zone fades; and decoys in up-tempo sets that exhaust defenses.

Grace’s blocking strengths align seamlessly here, providing edge-sealing and protection for mobile quarterbacks like portal additions Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Husan Longstreet (USC), and Landen Clark (Elon).

His H-back experience could see him in rotational roles, supporting retained running backs such as Harlem Berry and Caden Durham while enabling balanced attacks. However, Grace’s lack of receiving production presents a challenge; he’ll need to adapt to SEC speed and refine route-running in pass-heavy elements, though Kiffin’s history suggests growth potential.

Some comparisons to Caden Prieskorn, Kiffin’s standout tight end at Ole Miss, highlight Grace’s fit.

Prieskorn (6’5″, 255 lbs), a Memphis transfer to Ole Miss, evolved into a dual-threat: ~57 receptions for 850 yards and 7 touchdowns across 2023-2024, including a Peach Bowl MVP performance, while anchoring the run game as “another offensive lineman.”

Grace shares Prieskorn’s blocking reliability—sealing edges and protecting in heavy sets—but lacks the proven receiving chops that made Prieskorn a primary target and NFL prospect.

Instead, Grace projects as a block-first specialist who could develop into a hybrid if schemed touches via Kiffin’s misdirection and RPOs, much like how Prieskorn complemented Ole Miss’ pass-oriented identity.

This commitment fits Kiffin’s broader tight end strategy at LSU, overseen by co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Joe Cox (who followed from Ole Miss).

Prioritizing versatility and depth, Kiffin has assembled a four-scholarship TE room blending returners, transfers, and recruits: Trey’Dez Green as the high-ceiling starter and receiving mismatch; Malachi Thomas (Pitt transfer) for immediate competition; Grace for specialized blocking and special teams; and 6’7″ freshman JD Lafleur and high school signee JC Anderson (flipped from Ole Miss) as a developmental red-zone threat.

Expect increased TE usage in 12 personnel for run balance, motion for pre-snap chaos, and outlets for quarterbacks in no-huddle tempos.