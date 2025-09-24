Lane Kiffin Confirms His Daughter Is Dating LSU’s Whit Weeks, But Holds Back On Naming Starting QB

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks wants to beat Ole Miss Saturday.

But as far as the Rebels going to Hell, not so fast.

Because Weeks is sweet on one member of the Rebel Nation – Landry Kiffin, the daughter of Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin.

And after No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) plays at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC), either Whit or Landry will likely be consoling the other.

Because love – or something possibly going that way – can be a many splintered thing.

The elder Kiffin confirmed Wednesday afternoon on the Southeastern Conference weekly teleconference that the social media chatter going viral since early this week was indeed true. His daugther Landry, a 20-year-old Ole Miss student, and Whit, a 20-year-old LSU student and All-SEC linebacker, are indeed dating.

“Whit’s an awesome kid and comes from a great family,” Kiffin said. “And glad that those two are happy together. It has nothing to do with the game itself. So, it’s a really great family, and I think a lot of people got to see that probably on the SEC special when they were hunting with the family.”

Kiffin was referring to “Any Given Saturday” documentary on SEC football currently playing on Netflix. The Weeks family goes hunting in the special.

THE BROTHERS WEEKS HELD A REUNION IN THE FLORIDA GAME, JUST NOT AT THE SAME TIME

Two of Weeks’ brothers play at LSU – his older brother West, a senior linebacker, and his younger brother Zach, a true freshman linebacker.

Kiffin and his daughter, likewise, are interviewed in an E60 special about coach Kiffin’s life and lives at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Weeks is not the first LSU football player that Landry Kiffin has dated. She previously dated former LSU quarterback Walker Howard in 2023 after he transferred to Ole Miss following his true freshman season with the Tigers in 2022.

The son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, Walker Howard signed with LSU as the No. 6 quarterback in the nation from St. Thomas More High in Lafayette. He played sparingly at Ole Miss in 2023 and ’24. The couple broke up, and later Howard transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Howard won the starting job for this season at ULL, but was lost for the season after suffering an oblique injury in the season opener.

Weeks is eighth on the Tigers this season in tackles with 11, including three quarterback hurries and a half sack, even though he missed virtually the entire game against Florida two weeks ago following his ejection for targeting.

Replays showed that Weeks may have been guilty of targeting last season in LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, but the penalty was not called. Kiffin was asked Wednesday on the teleconference if he has gotten more clarification on the the non call since he has now met Weeks.

“Uh, no, I didn’t bring that up,” Kiffin said.

Weeks made a career-high 18 tackles in that win over Ole Miss with a sack and forced a fumble and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for that performance. He finished No. 2 in the SEC and No. 9 in the nation last year in tackles with 125 tackles.

OLE MISS QUARTERBACK DECISION

Kiffin did not confirm various reports Wednesday that senior transfer Trinidad Chambliss is expected to start against LSU instead of sophomore Austin Simmons, who started the first two games this season before injuring his ankle. Chambliss has started the last two games and has put up significantly better numbers.

“That could go through at least longer than a day,” Kiffin said. “Both guys did great today. So, really letting them compete it out.”

Kiffin had said earlier in the week that if Simmons gets to 100 percent, he will be the guy.

“At 100 percent, he is our starting quarterback, but we don’t know what percentage he’ll be,” Kiffin said Monday. “We’ll have to evaluate his health and then make a decision.”

He has since changed that approach a bit.

“I would always take in everything into consideration, so we’ll see as we get closer,” Kiffin said Wednesday.