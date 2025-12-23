Lane Kiffin Completes His Coaching Staff, Adding Special Teams Coach And Brother Chris As Co-DC

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU has officially added 11 new coaches to its football staff, head coach Lane Kiffin announced on Monday.

The latest hire was that of special teams coordinator Joe Houston from Florida. Houston coached at Florida for the past two seasons. Other stops during his career include one season under Nick Saban at Alabama and three as a special teams coach with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick.

LSU also confirmed the hiring of defensive line coach Sterling Lucas, which was previously reported, and Kiffin has made his younger brother Chris Kiffin linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator under Blake Baker. Kiffin retained Baker from LSU’s previous staff along with three other defensive coaches at LSU this past season – secondary coach Corey Raymond, safeties coach Jake Olsen and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples. Olsen and Peoples coached under Baker at Missouri before coming to LSU before the 2024 season.

Chris Kiffin has been at LSU since his brother arrived on Nov. 30. He coached linebackers the last two seasons at Ole Miss after coaching six years in the NFL – linebackers for Houston in 2023, defensive line for Cleveland from 2020-22 and pass rush for San Francisco in 2018 and ’19.

Kiffin also named previous Ole Miss assistant Lou Spanos an assistant defensive line coach and pass rush specialist at LSU.

Lucas joins the program after four seasons as the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at South Carolina. Spanos and Kiffin both joined the LSU staff from Ole Miss. Spanos most recently served as a defensive analyst for the Rebels and comes to LSU with 17 years of NFL experience.

In 2024, Lucas oversaw the development of Kyle Kennard, who won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player.

The staff additions include three on defense, one on special teams and seven on offense. Eight of the 11 additions have followed Kiffin from Ole Miss. All 11 have SEC experience and eight have NFL experience, either as a player or coach, or both.

As reported earlier Monday, former Ole Miss coach Kevin Smith just joined the LSU staff on Sunday as running backs coach and assistant head coach.

As previously reported, Charlie Weis Jr. will serve as LSU’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Also on offense since Nov. 30 are Joe Cox (tight ends/co-offensive coordinator), George McDonald (wide receivers/passing game coordinator), Eric Wolford (offensive line), Sawyer Jordan (inside wide receivers) and Dane Stevens (quarterbacks assistant).

Weis, McDonald, Smith, Cox, Stevens, and Jordan were all part of the best regular season in program history in 2025 under Kiffin as the Rebels posted an 11-1 mark and advanced to the College Football Playoffs.

In 2025, the Ole Miss offense averaged nearly 38 points per game and led the SEC in yards per game (498.0), passing yards per game (312.4) and rushing touchdowns (36). Ole Miss has scored 59 total offensive touchdowns this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Ole Miss offense featured the SEC Newcomer of the Year in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and All-America running back Kewan Lacy, who has rushed for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns.

As also previously reported, Kiffin hired Eric Wolford from Kentucky to be his offensive line coach. Wolford also previously coached at Alabama under Saban. Stevens was the offensive coordinator at West Georgia in 2024 before returning to Ole Miss in 2025 as the passing game specialist. He served as senior analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for Kiffin and the Rebels in 2022-23.

Not retained by Kiffin as previously reported are associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson, offensive line coach Brad Davis, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Atkins and co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

Wilson, who replaced fired coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 as interim head coach, will continue to coach the Tigers through bowl practices in preparation for the Texas Bowl on Saturday against Houston (8 p.m., ESPN) in Houston. Davis, Atkins and Hankton are also coaching LSU through the bowl. LSU’s defensive coaches for the bowl who are being retained are Baker, Raymond, Olsen and Peoples.

Defensive line coach Kyle Williams was not retained by Kiffin. LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan was fired on Oct. 27.

LSU Football Coaching Staff Additions

Joe Cox – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends

Joe Houston – Special Teams Coordinator

Sawyer Jordan – Inside Wide Receivers

Chris Kiffin – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers

Sterling Lucas – Defensive Line

George McDonald – Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers

Kevin Smith – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Lou Spanos – Pass Rush Specialist / Assistant Defensive Line

Dane Stevens – Quarterbacks

Charlie Weis Jr. – Offensive Coordinator

Eric Wolford – Offensive Line