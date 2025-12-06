Blake Baker Staying At LSU

Lane Kiffin Cancels ESPN GameDay Appearance to Stay in Baton Rouge Friday Night and Convince Blake Baker to Remain as LSU’s Defensive Coordinator

In a MAJOR COUP for LSU’s football program, defensive mastermind Blake Baker has REJECTED head coaching offers to remain with the Tigers under Lane Kiffin’s new regime! Kiffin broke the explosive news Friday night with a defiant social media declaration that Baker “is going NOWHERE.”

Sorry couldn’t make it to Atlanta, but so excited that I stayed to finish this all up!! @CoachBlakeBaker is going nowhere !!!! 🐯

What a really long amazing Friday for @LSUfootball #ItsDifferent https://t.co/Z84PhdeGVz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 6, 2025

Despite an aggressive Monday interview with Tulane and serious courtship from Memphis, Baker’s loyalty to LSU prevailed in a dramatic late-night decision. WDSU first reported Baker withdrew from Tulane consideration while his alma mater battled in the American Conference championship showdown against North Texas.

Baker—the architect who TRANSFORMED LSU’s defense from mediocrity to DOMINANCE—commands the final year of his $2.5 million deal after engineering a SPECTACULAR defensive resurrection. The Tigers now boast the nation’s 15th-ranked scoring defense, surrendering a mere 18.3 points per game!

With Baker’s commitment secured, LSU’s defensive juggernaut remains virtually intact! Only the interior defensive line faces potential change, with Syracuse assistant Elijah Robinson targeted for recruitment and spotted on campus Friday.

Baker’s decision ELECTRIFIES the LSU fanbase after two seasons of defensive brilliance, having catapulted the unit from 81st nationally to elite status. The Tigers now feature the SEC’s MOST FEARED red zone defense and rank seventh nationally in interceptions!

The former Green Wave linebacker (2000-2004) rebuffed his alma mater’s advances while tirelessly securing LSU’s recruiting class under Kiffin’s leadership. This development mirrors Kiffin’s Ole Miss transition, where Pete Golding’s promotion maintained staff continuity.

Baker’s trusted lieutenants—edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples and safeties coach Jake Olsen—followed him from Missouri two seasons ago, with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond expected to complete this POWERHOUSE defensive brain trust!