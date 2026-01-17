Lane Kiffin Grabs Ole Miss Star LB TJ Dottery As Portal Player No. 37

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU just landed another top 10-ranked Transfer Portal player.

TJ Dottery, a starting linebacker at Ole Miss for 27 games over the last two seasons, committed to new LSU coach Lane Kiffin, who coached him for three seasons as Ole Miss’ head coach, late Friday night as the No. 9-ranked linebacker in the portal and No. 136 prospect overall by 247sports.com. He is Kiffin’s seventh top 10 portal player.

Dottery (6-foot-2, 230 pounds), a redshirt junior in 2025, made 98 tackles through 15 starts last season for the Rebels (13-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), who reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. He had 5.5 stops for loss with 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Dottery will be a senior for the Tigers in 2026.

Dottery entered the portal just after midnight on Thursday and wasted little time deciding on his new school. He visited LSU on Thursday and Friday before making his pledge.

Dottery had 174 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over the last two seasons.

A four-star prospect from Catholic High in Montgomery, Alabama, in 2022, Dottery signed with Clemson as the No. 37 linebacker in the country and No. 13 player in his state. He played sparingly in 2022 and ’23 and was red-shirted in ’23. He transferred to Kiffin and Ole Miss for the ’24 season.

Dottery is the third player on Ole Miss’ 2025 team, which set the school record for wins in a season, to transfer to Kiffin, who took the Rebels’ program to new heights since the 2020 season. The previous two were No. 3 guard/center Devin Harper and No. 27 wide receiver Winston Watkins.

Dottery will team up with LSU senior linebacker Whit Weeks, who has also been a starter the last two seasons and one of the SEC’s top linebackers like Dottery.

Dottery is LSU’s 37th commitment to Kiffin’s 2026 portal class that is his largest and LSU’s largest in history.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (37) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 8 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.