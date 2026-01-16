Lane Kiffin Beefing Up Offensive Line As LSU Lands Commitment From Nicholls Transfer OL Ja’Mard Jones

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is beefing his offensive line up for the 2026 season. On Thursday night, the Tigers received a commitment from Nicholls freshman transfer offensive lineman Ja’Mard Jones.
After taking a trip to Baton Rouge to visit LSU, it didn’t take long for Jones to realize he wanted to become a Tiger.
Jones (6-4, 295) is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. Jones played in six games for the Colonels this season. He only allowed two pressures and did not give up a single sack.
Jones, a Metairie, Louisiana, native, attended Archbishop Rummel High School and was named to the Louisiana Football Coaches Association 5A All-State Second Team and as a Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association Honorable Mention in 2024.
Jones becomes addition No. 31 to LSU’s 2026 transfer portal class.
LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (31) W/ 247Sports Rankings – TOP CLASS BY 247Sports, 18 By On3:
No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC
No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite of Tennessee
No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss
No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky
No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 49 Interior Offensive Lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon
No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama
No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy
Unranked Offensive Lineman Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls
Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon
Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
