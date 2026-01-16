Lane Kiffin Beefing Up Offensive Line As LSU Lands Commitment From Nicholls Transfer OL Ja’Mard Jones

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is beefing his offensive line up for the 2026 season. On Thursday night, the Tigers received a commitment from Nicholls freshman transfer offensive lineman Ja’Mard Jones.

After taking a trip to Baton Rouge to visit LSU, it didn’t take long for Jones to realize he wanted to become a Tiger.

Jones (6-4, 295) is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. Jones played in six games for the Colonels this season. He only allowed two pressures and did not give up a single sack.

Jones did not give a single sack with the Colonels this season.@TigerRagMedia @jamardWrld pic.twitter.com/DYASH4VsmJ — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) January 16, 2026

Jones, a Metairie, Louisiana, native, attended Archbishop Rummel High School and was named to the Louisiana Football Coaches Association 5A All-State Second Team and as a Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association Honorable Mention in 2024.

Jones becomes addition No. 31 to LSU’s 2026 transfer portal class.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (31) W/ 247Sports Rankings – TOP CLASS BY 247Sports, 18 By On3:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Interior Offensive Lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Offensive Lineman Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas