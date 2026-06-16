Lane Kiffin Beats Indiana, Stanford, South Carolina For Commitment From No. 7 RB David Segarra Of S.C.

June 16, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
Football player in BYNES white and light blue uniform crouches on the field, wearing a blue helmet with a facemask.
Running back David Segarra of Duncan, South Carolina, committed to LSU's Class of 2027 on Tuesday. (Social Media photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Apparently, LSU football coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t just know the portal.

The first-year Tigers’ coach just picked up his third high school commitment in two days for his Class of 2027 as No. 7-ranked running back David Segarra of Byrnes High in Duncan, South Carolina, chose the Tigers over South Carolina, national champion Indiana and Stanford and announced that on Monday morning.

Segarra (5-foot-10, 205 pounds), a four-star prospect, visited LSU over the weekend of June 5. The No. 120 overall prospect in the nation by 247sports.com’s composite and No. 2 player in South Carolina also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Floridad State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Segarra is the Tigers’ second running back commitment for this class. Brennen Lacy (5-11, 190), a three-star player from Frisco High in Frisco, Texas, committed to LSU early this month 6 as the No. 41 running back in the nation.

LSU Football Recruiting: Tigers Move Up To No. 36 In 247Sports Ranking From 50 With 2 Commits

LSU has 11 commitments so far in a class that moved up seven spots to No. 30 in the nation by 247sports.com on the strength of Segarra’s commitment.

LSU’s CLASS OF 2027

On Monday, Kiffin landed two offensive linemen commitments – No. 5 offensive tackle Terrance Smith of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and No. 48 offensive tackle Amaziah Siale of Mission Viejo, California. That brought his class from No. 50 to No. 37.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


fifty five ÷ eleven =
Powered by MathCaptcha