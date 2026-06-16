Lane Kiffin Beats Indiana, Stanford, South Carolina For Commitment From No. 7 RB David Segarra Of S.C.

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Apparently, LSU football coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t just know the portal.

The first-year Tigers’ coach just picked up his third high school commitment in two days for his Class of 2027 as No. 7-ranked running back David Segarra of Byrnes High in Duncan, South Carolina, chose the Tigers over South Carolina, national champion Indiana and Stanford and announced that on Monday morning.

His film is purely insane. The vision and being so hard to tackle is amazing. Segarra is a flat out dude. https://t.co/RNYksVwuqf https://t.co/vBjde35VXL — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) June 16, 2026

Segarra (5-foot-10, 205 pounds), a four-star prospect, visited LSU over the weekend of June 5. The No. 120 overall prospect in the nation by 247sports.com’s composite and No. 2 player in South Carolina also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Floridad State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Segarra is the Tigers’ second running back commitment for this class. Brennen Lacy (5-11, 190), a three-star player from Frisco High in Frisco, Texas, committed to LSU early this month 6 as the No. 41 running back in the nation.

LSU has 11 commitments so far in a class that moved up seven spots to No. 30 in the nation by 247sports.com on the strength of Segarra’s commitment.

LSU’s CLASS OF 2027

On Monday, Kiffin landed two offensive linemen commitments – No. 5 offensive tackle Terrance Smith of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and No. 48 offensive tackle Amaziah Siale of Mission Viejo, California. That brought his class from No. 50 to No. 37.