TODD HORNE: Lane Kiffin Walked Into a Room Full of Adults and Talked About Football Like It Was 1986

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

Wednesday during the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting, the questions practically wrote themselves: NIL? Revenue sharing? A congressional rescue? The transfer portal? Roster budgets? The economics of a $40 million football team? Legal battles with every new season?

Lane Kiffin could have spent an hour unpacking any of it—but he kept circling back to something far less complicated: Leadership. Preparation. Expectations. Accountability. Football.

The more convoluted college football becomes, the more elemental Kiffin’s message gets. Not because he’s blind to the complexity—it’s the toughest era any LSU coach has inherited. He’s not just coaching X’s and O’s; he’s managing a personnel department, balancing salary structures, navigating NIL negotiations, retaining rosters, juggling recruiting calendars, vetting transfers, fielding agents and wrestling with compliance issues that didn’t exist a few years ago. All while installing an offense, developing quarterbacks and beating Alabama.

The job has changed. The essentials haven’t.

Good leaders don’t eliminate complexity. They absorb it—and hand everyone else something simpler. That’s what rang out in Kiffin’s remarks. He spoke of quarterback Sam Leavitt not as the centerpiece of a multimillion-dollar enterprise, but as a young man embracing leadership. He talked standards instead of spreadsheets. Preparation instead of projections. Culture instead of contracts.

Those aren’t sound bites; they’re filters. Every coach must choose what reaches the locker room. Kiffin’s choice is clear: Outside, debate House settlements, congressional proposals, NIL clearinghouses and realignment. Inside the football building, speak one language: Show up. Work. Lead. Improve. Repeat tomorrow.

It sounds almost old-fashioned—maybe that’s why it works. Modern college athletics has grown obsessively complex, yet asks teenagers to perform at an elite level inside that maze. Imagine being a 19-year-old offensive tackle: attend class; master a playbook; recover physically; manage social media; evaluate endorsements; understand your compensation; resist tampering; navigate recruiting contacts; answer agents—and still block an All-American on Saturday.

Coaches have become translators, not just tacticians. Their job: filter noise. Kiffin doesn’t pretend the noise doesn’t exist. He just refuses to amplify it.

Every championship is won the same way it always has been. Players prepare. Leaders lead. Teams trust one another. Someone blocks. Someone tackles. Someone throws when the game hangs in the balance. The fundamentals are wonderfully resistant to change.

Lane Kiffin knows the modern business of college football as well as anyone. Wednesday, he reminded Baton Rouge he also grasps something older: when the world grows more complicated, leadership often becomes simpler—not because problems vanish, but because someone has to keep everyone focused on what matters. That may be the most important lesson he teaches this season.