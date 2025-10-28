Lane Kiffin At LSU May Be A Marriage Made In Heaven … Especially For Whit Weeks And Landry Kiffin?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Suddenly, the LSU conversation over the Thanksgiving holidays at Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin’s household in Oxford, Mississippi, could get even more interesting.

Lane’s daughter Landry, an Ole Miss student, has already been dating LSU student Whit Weeks, who also plays linebacker for the LSU football team, for months.

Landry was in Baton Rouge over the weekend to see Whit and went to the LSU game on Saturday night. She watched No. 3 Texas A&M beat the then-No. 20 Tigers, 49-25, without Whit, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Then LSU coach Brian Kelly was fired the next day.

If LSU’s Scott Woodward does not try to hire Kiffin, he is as bad at athletic directing as the Tigers are at offense.

Should Woodward and LSU make a move toward Kiffin through back channels – and maybe already have – Weeks could be Kiffin’s conduit, or middle man, as Kiffin ponders leaving Ole Miss for Florida, or for LSU. And Weeks tends to be in the middle of the defense.

This could be a marriage made in Bayou Heaven, aka LSU, even if Whit and Landry – both 20 – don’t stay together long term. Of course, Whit could also transfer to Ole Miss if Lane and Landry and the rest of the family stay there, now that Whit’s coach just got fired. Or he could transfer to Florida, if Lane and Whit’s favorite Kiffin transfer there.

Remember, it was Landry Kiffin who helped persuade her dad not to take the Auburn job that he could have had following the 2022 season, but stayed at Ole Miss.

“Me and my friends made a slide show,” Landry said in a recent ESPN documentary on her dad. “It was a collage to a song we knew he would find sad and just really rethink his decision. We came into the office and then set it up on a movie projector. We were like, ‘We have something to show you.’”

Landry made the right call.

“I’m not saying I was going,” her dad said. “I don’t know that. I was deciding. But that made the decision for me.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gazes up at Tiger Stadium before losing to LSU last year His daughter Landrys future boyfriend LSU LB Whit Weeks made 18 tackles in that game with a sack and a forced fumble May Kiffin soon coach regularly in Tiger Stadium Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi

So, perhaps Landry will soon show her dad a slide show of Whit and herself at LSU, walking under the Oaks, strolling to the Chimes, the Parade Grounds and checking out Tiger Stadium, which seats 102,321. Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium seats only 64,038, and her dad has complained how small that is compared to some of the monstrosities he visits throughout the SEC.

At the end of the presentation, Landry could say, “And dad, I just entered the Transfer Portal, and I’m going to LSU to be with Whit.”

Had it been 10 or 15 years prior, Kiffin may not have thought twice about leaving Ole Miss for Auburn, which is what Tommy Tuberville did after the 1998 season. At the time, Ole Miss couldn’t match what Auburn was paying Tuberville, and Auburn was a better program at the time.

By 2022, Ole Miss was a better program than Auburn because of Kiffin and because of Ole Miss’ smart embrace of Name, Image & Likeness and the NCAA Transfer Portal. And because Auburn is just Auburn, and for the most part historically, it just can’t negotiate Alabama.

Kiffin could’ve made more money, but not that much more, and he would have had to start over and deal with Alabama and Nick Saban, instead of Mississippi State. Auburn settled for Hugh Freeze, who makes $6.7 million a year and is in range of his third straight losing season at 4-4, 1-4 in the SEC. Kiffin makes $9 million a year at Ole Miss through the 2031 season.

And Kiffin has Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) at No. 7 in the nation now and well within range of a College Football Playoff berth. He is in line to win 10 or more games for the fourth time in five years, beginning in 2021 when he won 10 in his second season – the most ever by the Rebels in a regular season. Before Kiffin, the last time Ole Miss bunched together four double-digit-win seasons was over eight years by the great Johnny Vaught from 1955-62.

Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss, because he could start rattling off multiple playoff appearances and perhaps the Rebels first national championship since 1960 when the Football Writers Association of American named 10-0-1 Ole Miss No. 1.

But word is Kiffin has been more interested in Florida since it fired Billy Napier the weekend before last than he was in Auburn. Kiffin coached in Florida at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, and the talented high school athletes he could recruit in the Sunshine State far outnumbers those in Mississippi. There are more schools to contend with as well like Florida State, Miami and Central Florida, but it is still appealing.

And he knows all too well how LSU football coaches have accrued talent in Louisiana as well.

Unless, Kiffin is thinking his next job will be in the NFL, where he would likely do very well because of his offensive mind, this is the time for him to move. Florida and LSU are both clearly better jobs than Auburn.

And the LSU coach has no other major program in the state to worry about in recruiting as does the Florida coach.

It could happen, and maybe Landry and Whit could help make it happen.

Kiffin, 50, is just a year older than Nick Saban was when Saban took the LSU job after the 1999 season, and he has done more at 50 than had Saban. Kiffin has been up and down, but what he has done at Ole Miss outweighs Saban’s one good season at Michigan State (9-2 in 1999) and one at Toledo (9-2 in 1990). Toledo?

Kiffin, like Saban, may be just getting started to dominate as he enters his 50s.

And what a hire he could be for LSU.

He would be the first-ever true offensive coordinator hire by the Tigers. How refreshing would that be? And fun. No longer would LSU’s head coach have to be finding a new OC every few years. And Kiffin knows how to hire defensive coordinators – Pete Golding now, Chris Partridge (now the linebackers coach for Seattle in the NFL) and D.J. Durkin (now at Auburn).

Kiffin would also be LSU’s youngest head coach at the time of his hiring since Saban. Les Miles was 52 when hired in 2005. Orgeron was 55 in 2016 when he was named interim coach, and Kelly was 60 when he was hired after the 2021 season.

Woodward was not interested in Kiffin after he let go of Orgeron during the 2021 season, even with Kiffin coming off a breakthrough 10-3 and 5-3 season in just his second season at Ole Miss. Too risky. And he probably could’ve got him as Kiffin hadn’t started enjoying Oxford quite yet the way he and his family do now.

Funny, that Kelly and Napier are both out of a job just mere weeks apart. LSU and Florida again looking for a head coach at the same time just four years later. You remember this tweet:

Congrats to Florida AD @ScottStricklin for doing what LSU didn’t – not looking down its nose and having the guts to hire a coach from a smaller school like Louisiana. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 4, 2022

But that was not saying that Woodward should’ve hired Napier. My pick for LSU’s coach at the time was Lane Kiffin, though I also wrote that Lincoln Riley would be a home run hire (Oops, missed that one.) You could look it up.

FLASHBACK FROM 2021: MY PICK FOR LSU’S COACH IS LANE KIFFIN – GUILBEAU COLUMN

Woodward can now make up for the mistake he made.

If Kiffin can win like he has at Ole Miss, he is still very much young enough to win as much or much more at LSU.

And unlike Kelly, he will not be looking at LSU as a Purple and Golden parachute to cap his career.