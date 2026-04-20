Lane Kiffin And LSU Football Land 2027 Commitment From Four-Star Athlete Braylon Calais

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football’s 2027 recruiting class is heating up, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Lane Kiffin landed his fourth commitment of the 2027 cycle on Monday night, as four-star athlete Braylon Calais of Cecilia, Louisiana, announced his pledge to the Tigers.

BREAKING: Four ⭐️ ATH Braylon Calais has committed to Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers.



The Cecilia product is rated as the No. 9 player in Louisiana and the No. 10 athlete in America.



Huge pickup for the Bayou Bengals pic.twitter.com/opkNGKcd0o — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 20, 2026

Calais, fresh off an official visit to LSU on Sunday, chose the Tigers over Ole Miss, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami and Houston. He announced his decision in front of a packed gymnasium at Cecilia High School on Monday.

Calais is a major addition to LSU’s 2027 class. He is ranked as the No. 10 athlete in the country and the No. 9 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports, and is also listed among the top 200 prospects nationally.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound standout is considered one of the most versatile athletes in the 2027 cycle. He has experience at running back, wide receiver, and in the secondary for Cecilia, while also competing in track and basketball.

The Carencro native participated in the 2026 Under Armour Next All-American Game in January, an invite-only event featuring more than 100 of the nation’s top high school prospects.

Calais is also a Division II non-select state champion, helping lead Cecilia to a 35-32 win over Franklinton in the 2024 title game.

He becomes the fourth commitment in LSU’s 2027 class and the second wide receiver, joining four-star prospect Ah’Mari Stevens.

LSU Class of 2027 Commitments (4)

Four-star DE Jaiden Bryant – Columbia, South Carolina, Irmo High School

Four-star QB Peyton Houston – Shreveport, Louisiana, Evangel Christian Academy

Four-star ATH Braylon Calais – Carencro, Louisiana, Cecilia High School

Four-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens – Hollywood, Florida, Chaminade-Madonna High School