Lane Kiffin Adds Ninth Portal WR After Receiving Commitment From Roman Mothershed of Troy

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
LSU just added its ninth transfer wide receiver to its 2026 transfer portal class with redshirt sophomore Roman Mothershed of Troy on Monday.
Now, this is more like it. Lane Kiffin is Portal King once more with addition of No. 1 player and QB as he soars in rankings after slow start and rollercoaster ride.https://t.co/MDljrzQWDL— Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 12, 2026
Coach Lane Kiffin has surrounded his blockbuster quarterback commitment Sam Leavitt of Arizona State earlier Monday with plenty of targets.
BREAKING: Troy transfer WR Roman Mothershed has committed to LSU, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🐯https://t.co/FTX7UDsKWO pic.twitter.com/QOMrQQcQcU— Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 12, 2026
Mothershed (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal by 247sports.com. He started in all 13 games for the Trojans, but caught just 25 passes for 259 yards with one touchdown. He appeared in 10 games in his redshirt freshman season in 2024, catching four passes for 38 yards.
Mothershed began his career at Independence Community College before transferring to Troy after the 2023 season. He was also unranked out of Pike Road High in Pike Road, Alabama. He is LSU’s 27th portal commitment or signee so far.
LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (27)
No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 75 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon
No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
Unranked Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy
Unranked Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky
Unranked Wide Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss
Unranked Edge Achilles Woods of South Alabama
Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
