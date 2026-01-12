Lane Kiffin Adds Ninth Portal WR After Receiving Commitment From Roman Mothershed of Troy

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU just added its ninth transfer wide receiver to its 2026 transfer portal class with redshirt sophomore Roman Mothershed of Troy on Monday.

Now, this is more like it. Lane Kiffin is Portal King once more with addition of No. 1 player and QB as he soars in rankings after slow start and rollercoaster ride.https://t.co/MDljrzQWDL — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 12, 2026

Coach Lane Kiffin has surrounded his blockbuster quarterback commitment Sam Leavitt of Arizona State earlier Monday with plenty of targets.

Mothershed (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal by 247sports.com. He started in all 13 games for the Trojans, but caught just 25 passes for 259 yards with one touchdown. He appeared in 10 games in his redshirt freshman season in 2024, catching four passes for 38 yards.

Mothershed began his career at Independence Community College before transferring to Troy after the 2023 season. He was also unranked out of Pike Road High in Pike Road, Alabama. He is LSU’s 27th portal commitment or signee so far.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (27)

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 75 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

Unranked Wide Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

Unranked Edge Achilles Woods of South Alabama

Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas