Lane Kiffin Adds 3rd RB To LSU’s Transfer Portal Class From Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Head coach Lane Kiffin received his first commitment of Tuesday from redshirt freshman transfer running back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin.

Jones is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

Jones (6-0, 285 pounds) started the season off as the Badgers’ starting running back before he suffered a season-ending turf toe injury against Ohio State in mid-October.

In seven games, Jones rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries with the Badgers.

The Laurel, Maryland, native attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High school. Jones, a former four-star, was rated as the No. 10 running back in the country and as the No. 10 player in the state of Maryland in the Class of 2024 according to 247sports.com.

Jones becomes the No. 28 player to join the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class. He joins No. 84 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah and No. 104 running back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte.

LSU Outgoing Transfers Update

LSU redshirt sophomore transfer offensive lineman Paul Mubenga has announced his commitment to Nebraska. Mubenga started in six games for the Tigers at left guard this season.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (28) – No. 1 BY 247Sports, 23 By On3:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Interior Offensive Lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas