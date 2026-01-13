Lane Kiffin Adds 3rd RB To LSU’s Transfer Portal Class From Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
Head coach Lane Kiffin received his first commitment of Tuesday from redshirt freshman transfer running back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin.
Jones is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.
Jones (6-0, 285 pounds) started the season off as the Badgers’ starting running back before he suffered a season-ending turf toe injury against Ohio State in mid-October.
In seven games, Jones rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries with the Badgers.
BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer RB Dilin Jones has Committed to LSU, his agent tells @On3— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026
He started the season as RB1 for the Badgers and will have 3 years of eligibility left
Repped by @AiC_Athletes https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/ULeh0qAS9y
The Laurel, Maryland, native attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High school. Jones, a former four-star, was rated as the No. 10 running back in the country and as the No. 10 player in the state of Maryland in the Class of 2024 according to 247sports.com.
Jones becomes the No. 28 player to join the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class. He joins No. 84 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah and No. 104 running back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte.
LSU Outgoing Transfers Update
LSU redshirt sophomore transfer offensive lineman Paul Mubenga has announced his commitment to Nebraska. Mubenga started in six games for the Tigers at left guard this season.
LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (28) – No. 1 BY 247Sports, 23 By On3:
No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite of Tennessee
No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss
No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky
No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 49 Interior Offensive Lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon
No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama
No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy
Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
