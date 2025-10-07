La. State Police Sticking To Story That Former LSU WR Kyren Lacy Caused Fatal Wreck, And Has Its Video To Prove It

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The following is a statement and crash video report from the Louisiana State Police released Tuesday morning about the fatal car wreck near Thibodaux on Dec. 17, 2024, that it said was caused by former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. That led to his arrest last January on negligent homicide charges.

A crash investigation by the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office later cleared Lacy of causing the wreck because of his Dodge Charger’s distance from the multi-car crash that killed 77-year-old former U.S. Marine Herman Hall.

“I had talked to the Saints. I had talked to the Vikings. There were teams reaching out to learn about this matter, that really liked him.” … Kyren Lacy attorney Matthew Ory; https://t.co/AXL3tccRVP — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 5, 2025

Lacy, 24, committed suicide on April 12 – two days before a grand jury hearing in Thibodaux that his attorney, Matthew Ory, said likely would have exonerated him. Ory appeared with a video of the crash on Friday night on HTV in Houma that went viral nationally over the weekend.

Now, La. Attorney General’s office investigating State Police crash report that apparently mistakenly blamed the late LSU WR Kyren Lacy:https://t.co/xeFxsXJWIv — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 6, 2025

Then on Monday, the Louisiana Attorney General’s office announced it would conduct its own investigation of the State Police’s crash investigation as did the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

Here is the Louisiana State Police video and statement released Tuesday morning.

“As part of our commitment to transparency, the Louisiana State Police has released the full crash report, multiple witness statements, and additional video evidence surrounding the December 17, 2024, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 20,” Louisiana State Police superintendent Colonel Robert Hodges says to begin the State Police statement. “A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been created to provide a clear overview of the events, facts, and investigative findings.

“Following the crash, Louisiana State Police conducted a detailed investigation with the assistance of crash reconstruction experts and all available information at the time. The investigative findings were reviewed in consultation with the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges. The findings were then presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant for Lacy, who was awaiting a grand jury hearing.

“This incident resulted in numerous injuries and loss of life. All those involved and their loved ones deserve a comprehensive investigation based on all available evidence. The Louisiana State Police is committed to providing a thorough and objective investigation grounded in science and supported by facts. State Police relied on proven methods from forensic analysis, crash reconstructions, and comprehensive evidence review to uncover the full truth.

“While we recognize that external narratives may arise, often based on selective information, we urge the public to rely on the full body of facts. Additional investigative reports and videos can be obtained through the trending topics link in the GovQA platform by clicking Here. The CIBV can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/kQW4zFADA-I.”

It should be noted that the above State Police report could also be using “selective information.”

And it should be noted that the Louisiana State Police’s recent reputation has featured credibility issues.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES FIND PATTERN OF UNLAWFUL CONDUCT WITHIN LOUISIANA STATE POLICE

Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, has not responded to requests by Tiger Rag for comment.