La. Attorney General To Investigate Heavily Scrutinized State Police Report That Says LSU’s Kyren Lacy Caused Fatal Wreck; Brian Kelly Weighs In

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly reflected Monday on his former star wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who committed suicide last April while facing felony negligent homicide charges for his alleged role in a fatal, multi-car crash the previous December near Thibodaux.

Key word – alleged.

That arrest by Louisiana State Police after its now-suspect investigation of the car accident that killed former U.S. Marine Herman Hall is now under serious scrutiny for major inaccuracies after a recent investigation by the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office cleared Lacy.

“I had talked to the Saints. I had talked to the Vikings. There were teams reaching out to learn about this matter, that really liked him.” … Kyren Lacy attorney Matthew Ory; https://t.co/AXL3tccRVP — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 5, 2025

And that development, which came to national prominence on Friday and over the weekend via an interview of Lacy’s attorney Matthew Ory on HTV Channel 10 in Houma that went viral, has led to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill saying her office would now investigate the crash and Lacy’s alleged role, or apparent lack thereof.

“I have been in touch with Louisiana State Police about independently reviewing all the witness statements and evidence in this case,” Murrill said in a release to media on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus called for an independent investigation into State Police’s handling of the Dec. 17 car crash that troopers said was caused by Lacy.

“Recent evidence released by his (Lacy’s) attorney raises serious questions about the accuracy, integrity, and fairness of the investigation conducted by the Louisiana State Police,” the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement. “The new information, including video footage and witness statements, appears to contradict earlier allegations that led to criminal charges against Mr. Lacy prior to his untimely death.”

The video with the Ory interview also includes a State Police trooper apparently telling a crash witness to say the wreck was caused by Lacy’s Dodge Charger, even though the witness tells the state trooper that he felt the woman behind him and 72 yards ahead of Lacy caused the wreck.

“The evidence submitted in this crash report does not support that Kyren Lacy’s actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him,” says the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s conclusion to its crash report.

The State Police later Monday responded to the rush of criticism.

“Louisiana State Police have been working diligently to put together an investigative briefing video, which will include evidence and what occurred before, during and after the deadly crash on Highway 20 in Lafourche Parish on Dec. 17, 2024,” the statement said. “Once it is complete, we will release those findings to the public and the media.”

It seems, however, that such a video possibly should have already been “put together” prior to Lacy’s grand jury hearing on April 14 that never happened because he died.

Kelly was asked on Monday at his weekly press conference about the Houma television station’s report on Lacy and the wreck near Lacy’s hometown of Thibodaux – just weeks after Lacy finished his three-year LSU career under Kelly and was preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I thought that this is a process that takes time,” Kelly said. “I said back when this occurred that let’s wait until all the information comes out.”

When asked last February if Lacy would take part in LSU’s upcoming Pro Day for the NFL Draft, considering the negligent homicide and reckless driving charges, Kelly said, “We’re going to have to monitor that situation probably before we make any decisions relative to his status.”

Because the State Police’s crash report led to Lacy’s arrest, most of the media coverage of Lacy after his arrest painted him as guilty.

When Lacy committed suicide in Houston after visiting family there on April 12, he was just two days away from likely being exonerated at a grand jury hearing in Thibodaux on April 14, Ory said.

“To make these universal statements early on, it just doesn’t serve anybody well,” Kelly said. “I don’t have any facts here. I’m following it (the State Police and Lacy developments) just like you guys are. Let’s just be patient and make sure all the information gets out. He’s loved by us. Was loved before and is loved after.”

Kelly, who spoke at Lacy’s funeral last April, said he didn’t plan to address his team about Lacy at this time as the No. 11 Tigers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) prepare to host South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., SEC Network) at Tiger Stadium.

“They follow it,” he said. “They loved Kyren. He was a great teammate, and he’s going to be missed.”