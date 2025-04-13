Kyren Lacy’s Father: ‘Our Lives Have Changed Forever, And This Will Never Be Ok’

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Kenny Lacy, the father of fallen former LSU football star Kyren Lacy, advised parents to talk to their kids on Sunday because mental health issues can be “invisible.”

Lacy’s son Kyren, 24, was found dead over the weekend in Houston, and suicide is suspected.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” the elder Lacy posted on Facebook Sunday a few hours after news broke of his son’s death. Lacy was one of LSU’s top wide receivers the last two seasons and had taken part in LSU’s Pro Day workouts last month for NFL Draft hopefuls.

WOULD KYREN LACY HAVE BEEN DRAFTED AFTER NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE CHARGE?

The NFL Draft is from April 24-26. Lacy, a senior, opted out of LSU’s bowl game after the 2024 regular season to prepare for the draft.

He was projected to be a third round pick until his arrest in January by Louisiana State Police on felony negligent homicide, reckless driving and hit-and-run charges for allegedly causing a vehicle accident on Dec. 17 near his home in Thibodaux. He declared for the draft on Dec. 19, but had planned to do so before the accident. Lacy turned himself into authorities on Jan. 12 – two days after a warrant was issued for his arrest on the charges.

A Grand Jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence on the felony charges against Lacy on Monday.

“Don’t be cool with, ‘I’m all right.’ Or, ‘I’m good,’ when you know deep down something isn’t right,” Lacy said. “Mental health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible. Don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small. Our lives have changed forever, and this will never be OK. But God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow, but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it. Check on your kids mental health!”

Louisiana-Lafeyette head football coach Michael Desormeaux, who was an assistant at ULL in 2020 and ’21 when Lacy played there before a transfer to LSU, also commented on Lacy on Sunday.

“Hard to ever find the right words to say,” said Desormeaux, who recruited Lacy out of Thibodaux High School in 2019. “I don’t think that there are ‘right words.’ Please join me in praying for all of Kyren’s former teammates and family members who are mourning his loss. A lot of our guys are hurting today.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly plans to discuss Lacy and his time at LSU on Tuesday as he was processing the tragic news on Sunday.