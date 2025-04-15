‘Kyren Lacy Was A Bright Star’ – LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Comments On Fallen Tiger

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly addressed the death of his former wide receiver, Kyren Lacy, for the first time on Tuesday morning at a press conference.

Lacy, 24, transferred to LSU from Louisiana-Lafayette after the 2021 season, which is the same time Kelly arrived after leaving the head coaching job at Notre Dame.

“When you think of Kyren, you’re going to smile most of the time,” Kelly said. “Because of the way he handled himself. He was a guy who was full of energy, and a lot of his teammates will remember him that way as well.”

Lacy shot himself while driving and fleeing from police in Houston shortly before midnight on Saturday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office. He had fired a gun into the ground while visiting family in Houston at about 11:30 p.m. After the authorities were called, Lacy fled the scene and was soon under hot pursuit from police and led them on a high-speed chase for several miles before crashing, the Harris County Sheriff’s office release said.

KYREN LACY’S FATHER ADVISES PARENTS EVERYWHERE

When officers went to apprehend Lacy out of his car, they found him unresponsive and located a gun in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Sheriff’s office said he shot himself before the car crashed.

A Grand Jury in Louisiana was to convene last Monday to hear evidence on felony negligent homicide, reckless driving and hit-and-run charges against Lacy, whom Louisiana State Police say caused an accident near Thibodaux on Dec. 17 that killed former U.S. Marine Herman Hall. Lacy turned himself in for for those charges on Jan. 12 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 10 following an investigation of the accident.

Those charges badly damaged Lacy’s status for the NFL Draft, which will be on April 24-26. Before the charges, he was considered a mid-round choice in the seven-round draft. Lacy, a senior on the 2024 LSU football team who led the Tigers with nine receiving touchdowns and was second on the team with 58 catches for 866 yards, had opted out of LSU’s Jan. 1 bowl game after the regular season and was preparing for the draft. He first signed out of Thibodaux High with ULL and played there in the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

“Kyren was a bright star,” Kelly said. “He had an incredible personality. I’ll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, and a love for being a Tiger. He was a guy that played with great emotion. Mental health is part of one of the facets of player development that you’re working with in my field.”