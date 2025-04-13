Kyren Lacy Shot Himself To Death During Police Car Chase In Houston Saturday Night

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU football star Kyren Lacy died on the run from police Saturday night in Houston.

Lacy, facing a Louisiana Grand Jury hearing Monday on felony negligent homicide, reckless driving and hit-and-run charges for allegedly causing a car accident near Thibodaux last December, was visiting family in Houston over the weekend.

He got into an argument with a family member, fired a gun into the ground and fled in a vehicle registered in Lacy’s name before authorities arrived at 11:35 p.m. During a high speed chase for several miles that ended in a crash at the 25900 block of Aldine Westfield in Houston, Lacy shot himself before the crash, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene units.

Lacy, 24, was one of LSU’s top wide receivers in the 2023 and ’24 seasons and was projected to be a third round draft choice in the NFL Draft later this month before his January arrest by Louisiana State Police on negligent homicide. He graduated from Thibodaux High in 2020 and played at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020 and ’21 before transferring to LSU in 2022.

“OUR LIVES HAVE CHANGED FOREVER” … KENNY LACY, FATHER OF KYREN LACY

Harris County Sheriff Deputies attempted to arrest Lacy after the crash, but found him unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sheriff’s office release on Sunday afternoon. Emergency medical services pronounced Lacy dead at the scene. Deputies found a handgun inside the vehicle. Body camera and dashcam footage did not show any shots fired after the pursuit, the release said.

According to the release, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division was informed of the incident and will review the investigation upon its completion. And an autopsy will be conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences with all findings to be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, which is standard procedure for deaths during attempted arrests.