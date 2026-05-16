Kylee Edwards Powers LSU Softball Past Akron in NCAA Regional-Opening Shutout

By Tiger Rag News Services

BATON ROUGE, La. — Kylee Edwards drove in three runs and scored twice, Jayden Heavener threw a shutout and No. 18 LSU opened the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with an 8-0 run-rule victory over Akron on Friday night at Tiger Park.

The Tigers (38-17), the No. 16 national seed, advanced in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination regional. Akron (34-24), making its first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance, dropped into an elimination game.

Heavener improved to 13-8 with the win, keeping Akron’s offense from creating any sustained threat. The Zips entered the regional as Mid-American Conference regular-season and tournament champions and came in batting .295 with 55 home runs, but Heavener kept them scoreless in LSU’s postseason opener.

LSU gave her immediate support.

Sierra Daniel and Jalia Lassiter reached to open the bottom of the first before Edwards doubled to left-center against Akron starter Madie Jamrog, scoring both runners for a 2-0 lead. Char Lorenz added a two-out RBI single later in the inning, scoring Edwards and giving LSU a 3-0 advantage before Akron could settle into the game.

The Tigers stretched the lead in the third. Alix Franklin homered to center field with one out, and LSU added two more two-out runs later in the inning. Ally Hutchins singled to right-center to score Tori Edwards, and Avery Hodge followed with an RBI single to left-center that scored Lorenz and pushed LSU ahead 6-0.

Kylee Edwards finished it in the sixth. She tripled to left field, scoring Daniel, then came home on a wild pitch during Tori Edwards’ at-bat to trigger the run rule.

Jamrog took the loss for Akron, falling to 18-7.

LSU, which is hosting a regional for the fourth consecutive season, entered the NCAA Tournament having won five of its previous six games. The Tigers had lost 7-3 to Georgia in the SEC Tournament, but quickly reestablished momentum Friday with an efficient win that required no late-game stress.

The Tigers are making their 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and hosting a regional for the 17th time in program history. Friday’s win kept LSU on schedule in a regional that also includes Virginia Tech and South Alabama.