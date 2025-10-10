Kyle Parker Is LSU’s Not-So-Diva Receiver, And The Tigers May Need The Type To Beat South Carolina

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

There is the Odell Beckham Jr.-type diva wide receiver.

And then there is LSU’s Kyle Parker – the not-so-diva receiver.

“Most receivers, you know they call us divas, so some of us might not like blocking,” Parker, a backup redshirt sophomore receiver, said during player interviews this week. “But how I am, I’m a football player. I just feel like I should be good at everything. So, I take pride in blocking, because I want to make an opportunity for another person to make a big play. That will start with the blocking. Everybody has to be of the same accord.”

LSU’s offense could use a Beckham, a former Tiger who became a superstar with the New York Giants, and a Parker. The No. 11 Tigers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) may need every type of receiver and blocker, if they are going to get the offense and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier out of their collective funk on Saturday.

“I got his numbers today. He was throwing the ball with the kind of velocity he was last year.” … Brian Kelly on Garrett Nussmeier at radio show tonight. https://t.co/99HLtl42Ih — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 10, 2025

LSU hosts South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

Parker caught four passes for 23 yards in the 24-19 loss at Ole Miss two weeks ago. He caught three on the Tigers’ touchdown drive to get within five in the fourth quarter as starting receiver Aaron Anderson left the game in the first half with injuries.

Anderson, who leads the Tigers with 305 receiving yards and in average yards per catch at 13.3, remains questionable for Saturday’s game with knee, elbow, hip and toe injuries, so Parker may get more time.

“He’s a player that we have a lot of confidence in, but it’s hard to get him on the field at times because you’ve got a great player in Aaron Anderson,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said of Parker. “So, being able to get some of those guys in rhythm important because he now gets a little bit more time on the field. It’s not one play in, one play out.”

Parker, who signed with LSU in 2023 as the No. 33 receiver in the nation from Lovejoy High in Allen Texas, has caught nine passes for 91 yards with a touchdown on the season. He had four catches for 52 yards with a 27-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Michael Van Buren in the 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20.

And another page in “This Video Said, That Video Said” turns in Kyren Lacy Story. Watch here:https://t.co/8MdgEgIc7A — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 7, 2025

He doesn’t play like a diva. His catches against Ole Miss were in heavy traffic for short gains, including a 4th-and-3 reception in which Parker (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) fought to barely get the first down. Four plays later, he caught a 6-yard pass on 4th-and-5 and got four more yards.

“I consider myself strong. I’m a more stocky receiver, you could say,” he said.

“So, you’re not a diva?” a reporter asked.

“I can’t say I’m not a diva,” Parker said with a laugh. “But I would say I would get my hands dirty if I had to. I’m never going to run from work.”

Parker went through a six-month rehabilitation to get over a torn triceps injury last season after three passes for 55 yards in four games with a 45-yard touchdown from Nussmeier against UCLA. He played in four games as a true freshman in 2023 and recorded no statistics.

LSU worked overtime during its open date week last week and this week after the loss at Ole Miss.

“Garrett making the throw, and us making the catch is ultimately what it comes down to,” Parker said.

He has a non-diva approach to making catches.

“Sometimes as receivers, we’ve got to make plays,” he said. “Not every ball is going to be perfect. They put us out there to make plays. So, no matter where the ball’s at, you’ve got to go get the football.”

And Nussmeier has not always been accurate this season as he has had to nurse a season-long abdomen strain.

“Garrett’s had a solid week,” Parker said. “He’s ready to get out there and go play. I feel like we have a lot of opportunity to attack them in the vertical game. We know the type of offense we can be. And we feel like we’ve left a lot on the table.”