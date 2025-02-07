Koki Knows LSU Baseball . . . Here’s What Koki Has To Say Bout Dem Tigers

Koki Riley from The Advocate joins Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau, and Todd Horne on Tiger Rag Radio. He finds the opening weekend rotation intriguing, with four strong candidates for three spots. Kade Anderson, a powerful lefty, stands out as a top contender. Chase Shores and Anthony Eyanson are also in the running, while Conner Ware may claim the final spot.

Koki praises Chris Stanfield, a transfer outfielder from Auburn. With Coach Jay Johnson’s help, Stanfield has worked hard to improve his hitting. He brings great athleticism and defensive skills but needs to sharpen his mechanics and plate discipline. He is incredibly fast, likely the fastest on the team. True freshman Derek Curiel also shows speed and has added 12 pounds of muscle, along with impressive contact skills.