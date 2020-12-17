KNOW THE ENEMY: Ole Miss

Game 10 Ole Miss (4-4 overall and SEC West) at LSU (4-5 and SEC West), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Last game for the Rebels: Ole Miss last played on Nov. 28, jumping to a 14-0 lead against in-state rival Mississippi State and hanging on for a 31-24 win. Rebels’ quarterback Matt Corral completed 24 of 36 passes for 385 yards and a TD. Receiver Elijah Moore had 12 catches for 139 yards. Since that win, the Ole Miss at LSU game scheduled for Dec. 5 was rescheduled for Dec. 19 so LSU could play a rescheduled game against Alabama on Dec. 5. The Rebels’ Dec. 12 game vs. Texas A&M was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns on A&M’s end.

Last year’s game: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five TDs in the No. 1 Tigers’ 58-37 victory at Ole Miss. The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja’Marr Chase and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson. Ole Miss freshman QB John Rhys Plumlee ran for 212 yards rushing yards (a school record for quarterback) and three TDs.

Last time Ole Miss beat LSU: Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ole Miss (No. 22 CFP, No. 25 AP) over LSU (No. 15 CFP, No. 17 AP) 38-17 in 2015 in Oxford. The Tigers of coach Les Miles were penalized 13 times for 95 yards, had three turnovers and fumbled four times, including twice in one series.

Series record: LSU leads 63-41-4

Ole Miss coach: Lane Kiffin (65-38 overall in 9 seasons, 4-4 in 1st year at Ole Miss)

THIS AND THAT:

Early betting line: Ole Miss by 2½

Number of Louisiana natives on Ole Miss roster: 5

Number of Mississippi natives on LSU roster: 4

LSU-Ole Miss current program connections: LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s first head coaching job was at Ole Miss from 2005 to 2007 when he was fired with a 10-21 record overall and 3-21 in the SEC.

OLE MISS PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Matt Corral 186 of 255 for 2,744 yards, yards, 24 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, WR Elijah Moore 86 catches for 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, RB Jerrion Ealy (701 rushing, 9 TDs), C Ben Brown

DEFENSE

LB Keidron Smith (52 tackles, 6 PBU), LB Lakia Henry (50 tackles, 5 TFL), FS A.J. Finley (46 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 PBU), LB Jacquez Jones (51 tackles), LB MoMo Sanogo (48 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 QB hurries)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Luke Logan (4 for 6 FG, 37 of 39 extra points), P Mac Brown (46.3 ypg, 8 inside the 20, 6 fair catches), KO Luke Logan (50 KO, 20 touchbacks, 56.3 ypk), KR Jerrion Ealy (9 for 189), PR Elijah Moore (3 for 9 yards)

HIS-TO-RY

1. What was the combined record of Archie Manning and Eli Manning as Ole Miss starting quarterbacks vs. LSU?

A. 4-2

B. 3-3

C. 5-1

D. 1-5

2. What LSU receiver caught a pass from Bert Jones in the Tigers’ 1972 17-16 win in Tiger Stadium and somehow got the clock stopped with one second left to set up Jones’ game-winning TD to Brad Davis?

A. Teddy “Tic Toc” Thomas

B. Ben Jones

C. Jimmy LeDoux

D. Jimmy LeDont

3. What Ole Miss head coach also had previously been head coach at Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana?

A. Steve Sloan

B. Tommy Tuberville

C. Hugh Freeze

D. Billy Brewer

4. Fill in the end of this Ole Miss cheer: Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty, who. . . .?

A. Needs to take a pee?

B. Hates this ref cause he can’t see?

C. In the hell are we?

D. Will please take a knee?

ANSWERS: 1. B 2. C 3. D 4. C