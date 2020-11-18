Know The Enemy: Arkansas

Game 6 LSU (2-3 overall and SEC West) at Arkansas (3-4 and SEC West), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Last week for Arkansas: Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks returned to Gainesville to face Florida, a team he started 24 games from 2017 to 2019 before transferring at the end of last season. He threw for 250 yards and two TDs but the Hogs couldn’t keep pace with the Gators in a 63-35 loss.

Last time LSU played Arkansas: A year ago, the Tigers led just 7-6 with 9:43 left in the first half before scoring 49 unanswered points in a 56-20 win in Tiger Stadium. Three LSU running backs combined for five touchdowns on 10 carries. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23 of 28 passes for 327 yards, 3 TDs. LSU became the first team in SEC history to have a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in one season.

Series record: LSU leads 41-22-2.

Arkansas coach: Sam Pittman (3-4 overall and at Arkansas in first season).

THIS AND THAT:

Early betting line: Arkansas by 2½

Number of Louisiana natives on Arkansas roster: 7

Number of Arkansas natives on LSU roster: 1

Arkansas-LSU program connections: LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s first job with a Division 1 program was as an Arkansas assistant strength coach in 1986-87. Also, late LSU head coach Charles McClendon was a native of Lewisville, Ark.

Reason to dislike Arkansas: The University of Arkansas is in Fayetteville, and usually when LSU plays there late in the season it’s rainy and cold.

Reason to like Arkansas: The Razorbacks “Woo Pig” Sooie when their fans “call the Hogs” is considerably less obnoxious than Mississippi State’s cowbells, Alabama’s stadium public address system playing “Sweet Home Alabama” several times a game and Tennessee’s band incessantly playing “Rocky Top.” Also, Fayetteville has a killer old-school steakhouse called Herman’s Ribhouse.

ARKANSAS PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Feleipe Franks (1,678 yards passing, 16 TDs, 3 interceptions), RB Rakeem Boyd (319 yards rushing, 3 TDs), WR Treylon Burks (34 catches for 508 yards, 5 TDs), WR Mike Woods (23 for 413, 4 TDs), LT Myron Cunningham

DEFENSE

LB Grant Morgan (85 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups), LB Bumper Pool (71 tackles, 5½ for loss, PBU), CB Hudson Clark (33 tackles, 3 interceptions), DB Greg Brooks (33 tackles, 4½ for loss, 2 interceptions), DT Jonathan Marshall (23 tackles, 4 for loss)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK AJ Reed (6 of 9 FG, 20 of 20 extra points), P Reed Bauer (21 for 43.6), KO Vito Calvaruso (27 kickoffs, 17 touchbacks), PR Treylon Banks (1 for 4 yards), KOR DeVion Warren (6 for 120)

HIS-TO-RY

1. What is the significance of LSU’s 0-0 tie vs. Arkansas in the 1947 Cotton Bowl nicknamed the “Ice Bowl” for its frigid weather?

A. The officiating crew whistles stuck to their lips because of the freezing temps

B. LSU burned a bag of used jerseys on the sideline to keep warm

C. It’s the only scoreless tie in the history of college football bowl games

D. LSU’s reserve players stayed in the dressing room to keep warm until they were summoned to enter the game

2. What Shreveport, Louisiana high school quarterback did Arkansas sign instead of Ruston’s Bert Jones, who then signed with LSU in 1969?

A. Terry Bradshaw

B. Joe Ferguson

C. David Woodley

D. John David Booty

3. What was the LSU playbook name of the game-winning TD pass play receiver Jarvis Landry suggested to Tigers’ coaches in a 31-27 win over Arkansas in 2013?

A. Cadillac

B. Tsunami

C. Man Overboard

D. Pulled Pork

4. What Arkansas running back averaged 148.3 yards per game rushing, ran for six TDs and completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and a TD in three games vs. LSU?

A. Felix Jones

B. Peyton Hillis

C. Bob “Hogwild” Holt

D. Darren McFadden

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. B. 3. B. 4. D