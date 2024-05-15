Kim Mulkey’s transfers help LSU women’s basketball to top-10 spot in post-spring rankings

Despite losing key players like Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, LSU women’s basketball still ranks in the top-10 of On3’s post-spring Women’s Basketball Top 25 rankings.

Kim Mulkey’s squad comes in at No. 7 in the rankings after the addition of four transfers and one freshman were added to its core group of players. LSU’s incoming class isn’t as star-studded as last year’s, but returners Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams are expected to continue their upward trajectory as LSU competes for another national title.

SEC rival South Carolina comes in at No. 2 in the rankings and overall, six SEC teams were in the top 25. SEC newcomer Texas comes in at No. 4 in the rankings meaning LSU is the third highest ranked team in the conference.

Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss makes up the final three SEC teams in the top 25.