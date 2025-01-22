Kim Mulkey’s No. 5 LSU Tigers Set Their Sights on the No. 2 Gamecocks

Baton Rouge received a fresh coat of snow Tuesday, but the LSU women’s basketball team remains unruffled as they ready for their upcoming showdown against South Carolina.

A team spokesperson shared that the unbeaten No. 5 Tigers (20-0, 5-0 SEC) plan to practice Wednesday before jetting off to Columbia in the afternoon. They will face the rival No. 2 Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0), with the game scheduled for a thrilling 7 p.m. tip-off on Thursday, broadcast live on ESPN.

Because of the snowfall, LSU has had to adapt their practice routine.

Originally, the Tigers intended to take Monday off and practice Tuesday. However, with the snow piling high on campus, they shifted gears to practice Monday and rest on Tuesday.

After a triumphant win over Florida on Sunday, the Tigers secured their pristine record heading into their annual bout with South Carolina.

“I can’t even think about South Carolina,” Coach Kim Mulkey remarked post-victory. “My mind is on the snow and ice waiting at home. For now, let’s relish this win. Any victory in our league is a big deal, but we know what’s next—a tremendous test against the defending champions on their home court.”

Under Mulkey’s leadership since 2021, LSU holds a commendable 46-7 record against Southeastern Conference opponents. Each season, they’ve notched at least two wins against all 12 rivals, while they’ve celebrated four victories against nine of those teams.

Yet, the Gamecocks stand as a formidable hurdle, with LSU having fallen short in all four battles under Mulkey’s direction. The Tigers have not secured a win against South Carolina since 2013, standing at 0-16 in their last meetings.

On Thursday, they’ll look to leave that losing streak behind.