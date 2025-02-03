Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers Move Up One Spot To No. 6 In AP Poll

LSU moved up one spot to No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll following victories last week over No. 13 Oklahoma and Mississippi State.
The Tigers are on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT to take on Missouri. LSU returns home to host No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC.
AP Poll – February 3, 2025
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. UConn
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Ohio State
9. TCU
10. Duke
11. Kentucky
12. Kansas State
13. North Carolina
14. North Carolina State
15. Oklahoma
16. Maryland
17. Georgia Tech
18. West Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Michigan State
21. Cal
22. Florida State
23. Alabama
24. Vanderbilt
