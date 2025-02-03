Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers Move Up One Spot To No. 6 In AP Poll

LSU moved up one spot to No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll following victories last week over No. 13 Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

The Tigers are on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT to take on Missouri. LSU returns home to host No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

AP Poll – February 3, 2025

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. UConn

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Ohio State

9. TCU

10. Duke

11. Kentucky

12. Kansas State

13. North Carolina

14. North Carolina State

15. Oklahoma

16. Maryland

17. Georgia Tech

18. West Virginia

19. Tennessee

20. Michigan State

21. Cal

22. Florida State

23. Alabama

24. Vanderbilt