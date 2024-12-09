Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers Move Up To No. 4 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll after remaining undefeated with wins over Stanford and Grambling last week.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sunday when they host Louisiana-Lafayette for their final home game before the holidays.

AP Poll – December 9, 2024

1. UCLA

2. UConn

3. South Carolina

4. LSU

5. USC

6. Texas

7. Maryland

8. Notre Dame

9. Duke

10. Oklahoma

11. Ohio State

12. TCU

13. Kansas State

14. North Carolina

15. West Virginia

16. Kentucky

17. Michigan State

18 Iowa State

19. Tennessee

20. Michigan

21. Iowa

22. Ole Miss

22. NC State

24. Nebraska

25. Georgia