Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers Move Up To No. 4 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll after remaining undefeated with wins over Stanford and Grambling last week.
The Tigers will be back in action on Sunday when they host Louisiana-Lafayette for their final home game before the holidays.
AP Poll – December 9, 2024
1. UCLA
2. UConn
3. South Carolina
4. LSU
5. USC
6. Texas
7. Maryland
8. Notre Dame
9. Duke
10. Oklahoma
11. Ohio State
12. TCU
13. Kansas State
14. North Carolina
15. West Virginia
16. Kentucky
17. Michigan State
18 Iowa State
19. Tennessee
20. Michigan
21. Iowa
22. Ole Miss
22. NC State
24. Nebraska
25. Georgia
Be the first to comment