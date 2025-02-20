Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers Are Close But Not Yet Good Enough To Be Elite

Just like the South Carolina loss, the loss to Texas – another Top 5 team on the road – proved to be too much for Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers. LSU is not yet where they want to be. The question is, with only two weeks left in the regular season, is there enough time for the Tigers to become who they want be and to get to where they want to go? Reed Darcey, who covers LSU WBB for theAdvocate.com, joins Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau and Jeff Palermo on Tiger Rag Radio to break down exactly what the Tigers need to do to win Mulkey’s second national championship at LSU.
