Kim Mulkey’s LSU Lady Tigers Forecasted as No. 3-seed in NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Charlie Crème with First Reveal Today

The No. 13 LSU women’s basketball team has righted the ship after a brief two game losing streak and has now won three straight games by 19 or more points.

With just five games left on the schedule for the Tigers, Selection Sunday on March 17 is creeping closer and closer. The first reveal of the NCAA selection committee’s top 16 seeds will be at 5:30 p.m. today on ESPN2. There will be a second reveal on Feb. 29.

The teams featured in the selection committee’s initial top-16 have generally gone on to be seeded in similar spots for the tournament. Only Rutgers in 2017-18 has missed the tournament after making the initial rankings and Kansas State in 2022-23 was the only squad to make the first rankings and enter the bottom half of the bracket come tournament time, according to the NCAA.

Last season, LSU entered the tournament as a three seed on its way to a national championship run. Charlie Crème from ESPN.com projects LSU as a 3 seed for this year’s tournament as well. Megan Gauer of HerHoopStats.com projects a 4 seed, CollegeSportsMadness.com projects a 3 seed and Connor Groel of CBSSports.com projects a 5 seed for LSU.

LSU’s final regular season games are against Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky. The SEC Tournament will start on March 6 at 11 a.m. and end March 10.

The first rounds of the tournament will be available to watch on the SEC Network. The semifinals will be televised on ESPNU, and the championship will be on ESPN.

Selection Sunday will be March 17 at 7 p.m. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to start March 20. All games will be televised on ESPN networks and the ESPN app. The full schedule is below:

First Four

March 20-21: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

First and second rounds

March 22 and 24: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

March 23 and 25: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

Regional semifinals and finals

March 29 and 31, March 30 and April 1:

Albany regionals: Albany, New York (Times Union Center)

Portland regionals: Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)

Women’s Final Four

April 5 at 6:30 and 8 p.m.: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

NCAA championship:

April 7 at 2 p.m.: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)