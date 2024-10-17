Kim Mulkey Updates Status of LSU Women’s Basketball Center Del Rosario at SEC Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Coach Kim Mulkey announced at the Southeastern Conference media day that center Aalyah Del Rosario has recovered from her ankle injury and is back on the court for LSU’s preseason practices.

“Unfortunately, her ankle surgery set her back in terms of conditioning,” Mulkey stated. “But she hasn’t lost any height. That 6-foot-6 frame is still there, and I’ll take it any day.”

Del Rosario underwent a procedure to clean out her ankle last month, according to Mulkey. The sophomore also had a similar surgery before her freshman year, where she averaged 11 minutes per game, 4.7 points per contest, and shot 54% from the field.

For her second season with the Tigers, Del Rosario is expected to have a similar role.

LSU recruited her as part of their top-ranked 2023 freshman class and was ranked one of the top 10 recruits in the nation by ESPN.

The Tigers will start their season on Nov. 4 against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. They will also play two exhibition games on Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 before officially kicking off their season.

LSU Tigers Kim Mulkey, Flau’jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow join The Paul Finebaum Show from SEC Media Day to discuss expectations heading into the 2024-25 season, Flau’jae’s music career and more.