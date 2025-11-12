Kim Mulkey Signs Top Prospect Lola Lampley

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey signed the No. 15-ranked player in the country and No. 1 prospect in the state of Indiana in guard/forward Lola Lampley of Indianapolis, according to 247sports.com, on Wednesday.

Lola Lampley is officially an LSU Tiger



📄 https://t.co/Pgab02gUdi pic.twitter.com/WeC8hkfYUt — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 12, 2025

“There is an opportunity to learn from a legend (Mulkey) and a Hall of Famer (assistant coach Seimone Augustus) and also play for a program that can compete for a national championship,” Lampley said. “They’re going to get me to where I need to be. And the team they have — they’re like-minded, great teammates, who are all wired to be pros. And those are the people I want to learn from each day to get where I want to be.”

The 6-foot-2 Lampley averaged averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals last season and will be a freshman at LSU in the 2026-27 season.

Lampley ranks in the top 30 of all major recruiting services – 247Sports (15), On3 (17), Prospects Nation (17) and ESPN (29).

“Lola’s size and scoring ability make her a tough matchup on both ends of the floor,” Mulkey said. “Her versatility and length allow her to impact the game in so many ways from creating shots to defending multiple positions. She also comes from a strong athletic family. Both parents were college athletes, and her siblings are standouts in their own sports. That athletic foundation shows every time she steps on the court.”