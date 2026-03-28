Kim Mulkey Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

March 28, 2026 Andre Champagne Featured, LSU Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
Kim Mulkey, LSU
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey addressed and dismissed false rumors about her retirement following LSU’s 87–85 Sweet 16 loss to Duke (Photo by LSU Athletics).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Unfortunately for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, she had to clear up rumors that she was retiring after the Tigers’ heartbreaking 87–85 loss to third-seeded Duke on Friday night.

“I’m not retiring. Do I look that bad?” Mulkey said after the game on Friday. “I don’t know where that came from. I’m only 63 and I’m healthy with a few stints in my heart and my doctor says I’m good to go.”

Before tipoff, an “X” account by the name of “TigerTylerD,” also known as “Tyler Daigle,” posted a tweet claiming Mulkey would be retiring after this season.

Once it was posted, people ran with it, despite the account’s history of sharing fake content while posing as a reporter or insider for the program under the name “BSLSU.” While the name itself may suggest its credibility, the situation showed how quickly misinformation can spread.

The same account also posted information claiming that Matt McMahon would return as the men’s basketball coach, along with other false reports.

Mulkey said she was flooded with text messages about the false news, which understandably frustrated her.

“I have no clue where that stuff comes from guys,” Mulkey said. “I’ve never ever, ever told anybody that. There are moments where you’re like, ‘Why am I doing this? But I don’t get why people can just write crap on social media. See, older people especially believe that stuff.”

Mulkey confirmed that she will continue to coach the Tigers and has no thoughts of retiring anytime soon.

“I’m not retiring,” Mulkey said for the third time of the night. “I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two to three more players and take a little time off. But there is no retiring.”

Mulkey added that she does have conditions in mind for when she would eventually step away.

“I’m going to be in this game unless LSU fires me or until I can’t put a product on that floor that’s competitive or my health fails me,” Mulkey said.

But in her mind, that won’t be anytime soon. So, Tiger fans can breathe – even if it’s hard to after watching the Blue Devils break their hearts on Friday night.

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