Kim Mulkey, LSU Set To Be Selective And Aggressive As Transfer Portal Opens

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

It’s officially portal season.

The NCAA women’s basketball transfer portal opened on Monday, and already more than 1,000 players have entered, according to On3.com.

LSU is expected to be aggressive this cycle after its season ended in the Sweet 16. However, the Tigers are projected to have minimal roster turnover, allowing Kim Mulkey and her staff to be selective with their additions.

LSU plans on losing seniors Flau’jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner to the WNBA Draft, and is expected to lose freshman guard Divine Bourrage and senior guard Kailyn Gilbert, who have entered the transfer portal. Players entering the portal can exit it, however, and remain at their present school.

DEPARTURES (Minutes Per Game, Points Per Game, Rebounds Per Game, Assists Per Game)

-Flau’jae Johnson: 25.2 mpg, 14.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.5 apg … senior likely going pro

-Amiya Joyner: 20.9 mpg, 9.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.2 apg … senior likely going pro

-*Kailyn Gilbert, 13.9 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg … senior entering portal with hopes of getting redshirt season

-Divine Bourrage: 9.9 mpg, 2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg. 0.7 apg … entered portal

* (Gilbert played in only five non-conference games in 2025-26)

Mulkey told WAFB-9’s Jacques Doucet that she expects nearly the entire roster to return for the 2026–27 season.

“Well, I’ve had my individual meetings,” Mulkey said. “They’re all coming back except for Divine.”

"I've had my individual meetings. They're all coming back except for Divine." @LSUwbkb @KimMulkey sat down for a 42-minute one-on-one interview recapping this past season and looking ahead to next year.



"I am blessed that all of those great players are coming back."



Complete… pic.twitter.com/Mk5qIqpMqM — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 2, 2026

While not surprising, that continuity is a major positive for LSU after receiving production across most of the roster this season.

EXPECTED RETURNEES (Minutes Per Game, Points Per Game, Rebounds Per Game, Assists Per Game)

-Junior guard Mikaylah Williams: 28.5 mpg, 14.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.6 apg

-Junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley: 22.7 mpg, 14.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.5 apg

-Sophomore guard Jada Richard: 26.2 mpg, 9.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.3 apg

-Sophomore forward Kate Koval: 16.6 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.4 apg

-Freshman forward Grace Knox: 18.5 mpg, 8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.5 apg

-Freshman forward ZaKiyah Johnson: 18.9 mpg, 9.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.0 apg

-Freshman guard Bella Hines: 13.0 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.1 apg

-Freshman forward Meghan Yarnevich: 6.3 mpg, 2.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.2 apg

With much of the roster expected back, LSU can afford to be selective in the portal.

So, what’s next?

Associate head coach Bob Starkey told Doucet the staff is targeting help at two key positions.

“Well, certainly, we’d like to add another big,” Starkey said. “We lost Amiya. We’d like to add a big. Maybe two bigs. Wouldn’t be bad to pick up some depth at the point guard spot and if we are able to maintain everybody and keep everybody here, I think that’d be a heck of a team.”

PORTAL TARGETS TO WATCH

Mulkey knows the importance of dominant post play in March. Recent champions – including LSU’s own run with Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams – have proven that elite front court production is critical.

Here are a few potential targets:

1. Fatmata Janneh, Jr., Texas A&M

The 6-2 forward should be near the top of LSU’s list. Janneh averaged 11.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, recording 12 double-doubles this season. The tenacious rebounder would be a strong fit in Mulkey’s system, bringing the SEC experience and physicality needed to compete at a high level night in and night out.

Janneh scored 14 points and grabbed 6 rebounds against LSU earlier this season.

2. Tilda Trygger, So., North Carolina State

Will Wade might not be the only thing LSU steals from NC State.

At 6-6, Trygger offers size LSU covets. She averaged 10.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season while shooting 51.8% from the field and 33.9% from three. Her ability to stretch the floor makes her especially valuable – and she’d provide multiple years of eligibility.

3. Khyala Ngodu, Jr., UCF

Ngodu (6-3) brings physicality and versatility. She averaged 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the Lady Knights this season. A strong defensive presence with a reliable midrange game, she fits the mold of a Mulkey frontcourt player.

GUARD TARGETS TO WATCH:

With Johnson’s departure, LSU is also in the market for an experienced lead guard.

Kiyomi McMiller, So., Penn State

One of the most dynamic scorers in the portal, McMiller (5-8) averaged 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Her ability to score at all three levels and operate in the pick-and-roll could make her a strong fit in LSU’s offense. She is also strong on the defensive end as she averaged 1.8 steals per game.

Jada Williams, Jr., Iowa State

A proven floor general, Williams (5-8) averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 assists per game while orchestrating Iowa State’s offense. She’s both a capable distributor and a reliable shooter – a combination LSU could value heavily.