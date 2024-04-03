Kim Mulkey, LSU basketball land No. 1 player in New Mexico for class of 2025

Less than 24 hours after LSU women’s basketball’s season ended Kim Mulkey already had landed her first big recruit of the offseason.

Four-star guard Isabella Hines committed to LSU on Tuesday. She chose the Tigers over Alabama, Iowa and Baylor. She is the No. 31 player in the nation for the class of 2025 according to the ESPNW rankings and is on the edge of five-star status.

Hines is coming out of Eldorado High School in New Mexico and averaged 32.5 points per game last season. The 5-foot-9 guard shot 46% from the field, 74% from the free throw line and 31% from three in her three years in high school ball.

Hines is also capable at running an offense and contributing on defense as she had 6.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season.

Hines came to LSU on an official visit in March and watched the Tigers beat Rice and Middle Tennessee in the first couple rounds of the NCAA Tournament. She filmed a video with Mulkey on her visit where the two did the griddy. The No. 1 player in the state of New Mexico announced her commitment on social media not long afterwards.

The Tigers look poised to officially secure her signing on national signing day in December.