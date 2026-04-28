Kim Mulkey Lands Commitment From Tennessee Tech Transfer Guard Chloe Larry

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Kim Mulkey and her staff have added another player expected to make an immediate impact on LSU’s 2026-27 roster.

Just days after landing 6-foot-3 Spanish forward Noa Morro, LSU secured its third transfer portal addition with sophomore guard Chloe Larry of Tennessee Tech.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed its third transfer portal commitment from Tennessee Tech guard Chloe Larry.



Larry, a Bossier City, native, averaged 13.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.4 asp for the Golden Eagles last season.



Larry attended high school with Mikaylah Williams at Parkway 👀 pic.twitter.com/iICEgFIn3D — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 28, 2026

Larry (5-foot-8) was one of the top point guards available in the portal, averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Golden Eagles last season.

She brings valuable experience, having started 57 of 59 games at Tennessee Tech while averaging 30.7 minutes per contest. While her overall shooting percentage (38.4% over two seasons) doesn’t stand out, her high volume of three-point attempts plays a major role. She averaged 5.8 attempts from beyond the arc per game last season, shooting 34.6% from three-point range.

Larry, a Bossier City native, played at Parkway High School alongside LSU guard Mikaylah Williams for three seasons. The duo won a state championship in 2023 and will now reunite as teammates in Baton Rouge.

UNREAL finish in the #LHSAA Girls' Division I Non Select Semifinals!



Parkway's Chloe Larry hits a buzzer beater from beyond half court to defeat Walker 64-63.



The Lady Panthers were down by as much as 17 points, now they are headed to the finals. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ScYWpaVS4d — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) March 1, 2024

Larry becomes LSU’s third transfer portal addition for the 2026 cycle, and the third guard, joining Laila Reynolds (Florida) and Jaida Williams (Iowa State).

She has the ability to score from all areas of the floor, though her development as a true point guard will need some polishing once she arrives on campus. But her speed and scoring ability make her a strong addition and an important depth piece following the departures of Bella Hines and Jada Richard.

TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS/SIGNEES (3)

Laila Reynolds, Guard, Jr., Florida

Jaida Williams, Guard, Jr., Iowa State

Chloe Larry, Guard, So., Tennessee Tech

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (2)

Lola Lampley, Guard, Incoming Freshman

Noa Morro, Forward, Spain

DEPARTURES (4)

Divine Bourrage, Guard, Fr.,…Signed to Illinois

Bella Hines, Guard, Fr.,…Signed to TCU

Jada Richard, Guard, So.,…Signed To Ole Miss

Kailyn Gilbert, Guard, Sr.,…Signed to Texas A&M