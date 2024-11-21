Kim Mulkey Had A Lot to Say After LSU Outlasted Tulane

No. 7 LSU women’s basketball faced off against Tulane in an intense battle that ended with a solid 85-74 victory for the Tigers. Leading the charge was Flau’Jae Johnson, who put up an impressive 25 points, along with 12 rebounds and five assists. Aneesah Morrow also delivered a strong performance with 23 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double.

Despite a rough shooting night from three-point range, going only 3 of 16, all three baskets came from Johnson, showcasing her sharpshooting abilities.

From the bench, Jersey Wolfenbarger stepped up with 15 points in just 26 minutes of play, helping LSU dominate in the paint with a 20-point advantage over Tulane.

While the game had some close moments thanks to a late run by Tulane, LSU maintained control throughout and extended its undefeated streak to 6-0 this season. Looking ahead, they will head to the Bahamas to take on Washington next week and are expected to continue their winning ways. Their first game against a ranked opponent comes on January 23 against South Carolina.

Here’s what LSU head coach Kim Mulkey had to say after the win:

On Aneesah Morrow’s energy: “The kid just has a non-stop motor. It’s always great to have players who bring so much enthusiasm and hard work to the court. She never gives up on a play or rebound and it’s contagious. No one can outwork her.”

Aneesah Morrow tonight 🔥



• 23 points

• 16 REBOUNDS

• 10/17 FG



LSU wins! pic.twitter.com/8jjMaBlKst — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) November 21, 2024

On improving consistency: “We got too comfortable at times and settled for quick shots,” noted Mulkey. But she remains confident that as the team continues to gel and gain experience together, they will learn to mix up their offensive plays and improve ball movement.

On Last-Tear Poa’s experience: “Her leadership and experience are invaluable to this team. She hustles on defense, takes charges, and is versatile on offense – she’s a true asset to have back on the team. And I expect her performance to only get better.”

On developing team identity: Mulkey admits that the team is still in the process of finding their identity. “It takes time, but I know we can perform at a higher level than we have been, especially when multiple players are struggling with their shots.” She also stressed the importance of not relying solely on Johnson and Morrow, saying, “We have other talented players who need to step up and make those easy shots.”

On leadership among younger players: When asked about why younger players may struggle to take on leadership roles, Mulkey explained, “They want to be liked, but true leaders hold their teammates accountable and push them to improve. I never had an issue guiding my teams and pushing them to be better.”

On the rivalry with Tulane: Mulkey acknowledged that some players may not fully understand the LSU-Tulane rivalry. “We have a few players from Louisiana, so I make it a point to educate them on the history between these two schools. As someone who grew up hearing about this rivalry, I wasn’t surprised by tonight’s intense game.”