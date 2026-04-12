Kim Mulkey Grabs 2nd Portal Commitment From Iowa State Guard Jada Williams

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Iowa State junior guard Jada Williams has committed to LSU following a two-day visit to Baton Rouge.

Williams immediately fills the void left at point guard by Jada Richard’s departure. A first team All-Big 12 selection, Williams averaged 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game for the Cyclones in the 2025-26 season.

She joins portal guard signee Laila Reynolds of Florida. Both will be seniors for the Tigers in the 2026-27 season.

The 5-foot-8 Williams’ 7.7 assists per game ranked second nationally. She also shot a career-best 41.7 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range. Williams started all 32 games this past season after spending two years at Arizona, where she made 58 starts in 64 games.

Ball security is another key strength of Williams, who had just 2.2 turnovers a game.

Williams earned Pacific-12 All-Freshmen Team honors in 2024 at Arizona, where she averaged 9.5 points and 2.4 assists a game. As a sophomore in 2024-25, she scored 12.7 points a game.

A former consensus five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American in the prep class of 2023, the Kansas City native represented the United States internationally, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

NCAA TRANSFER PORTAL Comittments/Signees (2)

Laila Reynolds, Guard, Jr., Florida … Signed.

Jada Williams, Guard, Jr., Iowa State … Committed.