Kim Mulkey Gets 1st Portal Signee – Florida Guard Laila Reynolds

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU women’s basketball team has added its first player from the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2026-27 season in Florida guard Laila Reynolds, who will be a senior for the Tigers.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Laila,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “Our goals for next season align making it the perfect fit. Her skill set paired with three years of SEC experience will be a huge asset to our team.”

She visited LSU on Friday.

The 6-foot-1 Reynolds averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in her third season at Florida in 2025-26 and shot 43 percent from the field. She scored in double figures 21 times last season. Reynolds started 97 games and played in 98 in three seasons for the Gators.

A top 20 prospect in 2023 from Shabach Christian Academy in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Reynolds made the 2023-24 SEC All-Freshmen Team. She played in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game with future LSU players Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley.